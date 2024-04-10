×

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 07:54 IST

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Commences Work in Palghar and Thane

According to NHSRCL, the ongoing work falls within the Shilphata to Zaroli village section of the corridor.

Reported by: Business Desk
Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train
Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train | Image:Representational image
  2 min read
Bullet Train project starts: The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL), announced the initiation of work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor in Maharashtra's Palghar and Thane districts. This marks the commencement of activities under package C3 of the project, covering a 508-km-long stretch.

According to NHSRCL, the ongoing work falls within the Shilphata to Zaroli village section of the corridor. Notably, geotechnical investigations for the entire 135 km stretch are nearing completion. Additionally, construction has begun on two mountain tunnels in the region, with pier foundation work underway at multiple locations.

The development also includes the establishment of casting yards for full span and segment casting of girders. Package C-3 of the bullet train project spans 135.45 km, encompassing viaducts, bridges, and earth structures. It comprises 36 bridges and crossings, including crucial river crossings over the Ulhas, Vaitarna, and Jagani rivers.

Moreover, the project entails the construction of three bullet train stations at Thane, Virar, and Boisar. Notably, NHSRCL has embarked on constructing India's first undersea tunnel, with a length of 21 km, connecting underground stations at Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor carries a total cost estimate of Rs 1.08 lakh crore, with funding shared among the Governments of India, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. While the Government of India is set to contribute Rs 10,000 crore, Gujarat and Maharashtra are each committed to Rs 5,000 crore. The majority of the funding is anticipated to be provided by Japan through a loan with a minimal interest rate of 0.1 per cent.

With PTI Inputs

Published April 10th, 2024 at 07:54 IST

