Focus on energy: NLC India Limited has signed a monumental Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Rajasthan on March 10, 2024, to formulate a joint venture aimed at establishing a 125 MW Lignite Based Power Plant and a colossal 1000 MW Solar Power Plant in the region.

With an investment exceeding Rs 7000 Crores, the MoU underlines NLC India Limited's focus on advancing renewable energy initiatives. The envisioned projects include the establishment of a 125 MW Lignite Pit-head Thermal Power Plant in Bikaner district and the construction of a massive 1000 MW Solar Power Plant. Moreover, a Letter of Intent (LoI) has been issued for the setup of an additional 810 MW solar power plant, aligning with NLC India's corporate plan to become a power major with a capacity of 17 GW, including over 6 GW of renewable capacity by 2030.

The MoU exchange is a resolute step towards sustainable and robust energy infrastructure, in line with India's ambitious renewable energy targets. Additionally, during the ceremony, several other MoUs were signed with other entities such as Coal India Ltd, NTPC, PGCIL, and REC for the augmentation of generation capacity, transmission systems, and financing.

The ceremonious exchange of the MoU took place in the presence of Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD of NLC India Ltd, and Devender Singhvi from RVUNL along with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy RK Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, and Coal Secretary Amrit Lal Meena.

Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi commended the proactive vision of the Prime Minister and the commitment of CM Rajasthan to expediting transformative projects.