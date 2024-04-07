Advertisement

NTPC coal target: NTPC, the state-owned power giant, has unveiled an ambitious target of producing 40 million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal from its captive mines in the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25.

This bold endeavour, as announced by NTPC in a statement, marks a substantial 17 per cent year-on-year growth in captive coal production for the company. With this target in sight, NTPC aims to fortify its fuel security and significantly reduce dependence on external coal sources.

According to the statement, achieving this milestone would mean meeting over 15 per cent of NTPC's coal requirement through its captive mines, thereby enhancing self-sufficiency and reliability in fuel procurement.

As of March 31, 2024, NTPC has already made significant strides, with coal despatch reaching 34.15 MMT and production standing at 34.38 MMT. These figures underscore the company's commitment to ramping up production to meet the nation's escalating energy demands.

To realize its ambitious goals, NTPC has implemented a multifaceted approach, encompassing rigorous safety protocols, enhanced mine planning, deployment of advanced equipment automation, and comprehensive workforce training initiatives.

Furthermore, the company has embraced cutting-edge monitoring and analysis systems to optimize operations and boost productivity across its mining operations, ensuring both efficiency and safety.

NTPC's proactive measures not only streamline operations but also underscore its dedication to prioritizing the well-being of its workforce. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to exploring innovative technologies and sustainable practices to further elevate its performance and contribute to India's energy security objectives.

As NTPC gears up to embark on this ambitious coal production journey for FY25, it signals a pivotal moment in India's energy trajectory, with NTPC poised to lead the charge towards a more self-reliant and sustainable future.

With PTI Inputs