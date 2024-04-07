×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

NTPC Aims High with 40 MMT Coal Production Target for FY25

As of March 31, 2024, NTPC has already made significant strides, with coal despatch reaching 34.15 MMT and production standing at 34.38 MMT.

Reported by: Business Desk
NTPC power projects inauguration
NTPC power projects inauguration | Image:NTPC
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NTPC coal target: NTPC, the state-owned power giant, has unveiled an ambitious target of producing 40 million metric tonnes (MMT) of coal from its captive mines in the upcoming fiscal year 2024-25.

This bold endeavour, as announced by NTPC in a statement, marks a substantial 17 per cent year-on-year growth in captive coal production for the company. With this target in sight, NTPC aims to fortify its fuel security and significantly reduce dependence on external coal sources.

Advertisement

According to the statement, achieving this milestone would mean meeting over 15 per cent of NTPC's coal requirement through its captive mines, thereby enhancing self-sufficiency and reliability in fuel procurement.

As of March 31, 2024, NTPC has already made significant strides, with coal despatch reaching 34.15 MMT and production standing at 34.38 MMT. These figures underscore the company's commitment to ramping up production to meet the nation's escalating energy demands.

Advertisement

To realize its ambitious goals, NTPC has implemented a multifaceted approach, encompassing rigorous safety protocols, enhanced mine planning, deployment of advanced equipment automation, and comprehensive workforce training initiatives.

Furthermore, the company has embraced cutting-edge monitoring and analysis systems to optimize operations and boost productivity across its mining operations, ensuring both efficiency and safety.

Advertisement

NTPC's proactive measures not only streamline operations but also underscore its dedication to prioritizing the well-being of its workforce. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to exploring innovative technologies and sustainable practices to further elevate its performance and contribute to India's energy security objectives.

As NTPC gears up to embark on this ambitious coal production journey for FY25, it signals a pivotal moment in India's energy trajectory, with NTPC poised to lead the charge towards a more self-reliant and sustainable future.

Advertisement

With PTI Inputs

Advertisement

Published April 7th, 2024 at 13:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

NSE

Market outlook

2 minutes ago
Scam Alert: Fake Message Goes Viral

Fake Message Alert

7 minutes ago
Uttar Pradesh Mandates Display of Teachers' Photographs in Public Schools to Curb Absenteeism

UP teacher absenteeism

10 minutes ago
Pushpa

Pushpa: The Rule Update

12 minutes ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

OTT Movies This Week

14 minutes ago
Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix 2024

Takeaways from Japan GP

17 minutes ago
Zodiac Signs With Musical Talent

Signs With Musical Talent

20 minutes ago
PM Modi in Nawada

PM Modi in Bihar

20 minutes ago
Roman Reigns, The Rock and Cody Rhodes

WrestleMania Night 1 Resu

29 minutes ago
Gangu Ramsay

Gangu Ramsay Dies Aged 83

29 minutes ago
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2024

Gujarat Police Vacancy

31 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Miami boss on Messi

32 minutes ago
Gourav Vallabh, Jairam Ramesh

Congress Run by PAs

37 minutes ago
WWE

WM Night 1 in Pictures

38 minutes ago
WWE

WWE WM Night 1 Results

38 minutes ago
China flag

China's tech re-lending

41 minutes ago
NTPC power projects inauguration

NTPC coal target

43 minutes ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

43 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Be Careful In Publishing ads Disguised As News Item, EC Warns Newspapers

    India News7 hours ago

  2. 5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Chamba in Himachal Pradesh

    India News14 hours ago

  3. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World15 hours ago

  4. Bengaluru: Two Students Out Of 47 Hospitalised Test Positive For Cholera

    India News15 hours ago

  5. Delhi: Schoolmates Thrash Class 8 Student, Force Stick Into Genitals

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo