Updated February 25th, 2024 at 22:17 IST

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Launches VinFast's Rs 16,000 Cr EV Plant

The facility is expected to generate over 10,000 jobs, with an initial investment of Rs 4,000 crore in the Tuticorin region.

Largest electric vehicle companies by Market Cap
7. Lucid Motors: $9.9 billion | Image:Lucid Motors website
Stalin launches EV plant: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the foundation stone-laying ceremony for VinFast Auto's electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing facility, a significant competitor to Tesla. VinFast has committed investments of Rs 16,000 crore in the state, swiftly progressing just 50 days after the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the Global Investors Meet in January. 

The facility is expected to generate over 10,000 jobs, with an initial investment of Rs 4,000 crore in the Tuticorin region, capable of producing 1.50 lakh vehicles.

VinFast's venture into the Indian market reflects its strategic position in the global EV industry, with CEO Pham Sanh Chau emphasizing the company's dedication to sustainable and green mobility. The ceremony marks a significant step in creating an integrated electric vehicle hub, highlighting VinFast's commitment to job creation, environmentally friendly transportation, and strategic partnerships. India, a key market in VinFast's global expansion plan, presents vast opportunities in the rapidly-growing EV sector.

In addition to manufacturing, VinFast plans to establish a nationwide dealership network, reinforcing its brand presence in India. Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister expressed enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing its role in fostering industrial growth and creating employment opportunities across the state's districts. VinFast, established in 2017 with a state-of-the-art manufacturing complex in Vietnam, envisions a future where innovation and opportunity converge, solidifying its position as a major player in the electric vehicle industry.

With PTI Inputs

Published February 25th, 2024 at 22:17 IST

