×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 19:25 IST

Bank credit to industrial sector rises 8.6% in February: RBI data

Credit growth to agriculture and allied activities remained robust, registered an increase of 20.1 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Reported by: Business Desk
rupees-dearness-allowance
Credit to the services sector also demonstrated a positive trajectory | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bank credit to the industrial sector rose at 8.6 per cent year-on-year in February, driven primarily by increased borrowing activities in key sectors such as infrastructure and textiles, data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

Simultaneously, credit growth to agriculture and allied activities remained robust, registered an increase of 20.1 per cent compared to the same period last year. The RBI's data on sectoral deployment of bank credit provides insights into these trends, collected from 41 select commercial banks, which collectively represent about 95 per cent of the total non-food credit deployed by all lenders.

Advertisement

The RBI noted that credit to the industry sector grew by 8.6 per cent in February 2024, an improvement from the 6.8 per cent growth recorded in the corresponding month of the previous year. Credit growth to industries like food processing, infrastructure, and textiles accelerated, while sectors such as basic metal and metal products and chemicals and chemical products witnessed a deceleration in credit growth.

In addition, personal loans growth moderated to 18.1 per cent in February, compared to 20.6 per cent a year ago, primarily due to a slowdown in growth in vehicle loans and other personal loans.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, credit to the services sector also demonstrated a positive trajectory, growing by 21.2 per cent compared to 20.5 per cent in February 2023, indicating continued momentum in lending activities across various segments of the economy.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 19:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

a minute ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti On Chamkila

2 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

2 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar Ansari

5 minutes ago
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

India News LIVE

6 minutes ago
The Swiss Parliament is considering a limited pilot programme for legalised cocaine. Image for representational purposes only.

Four held with mephedrone

8 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

9 minutes ago
ED Attack case: Shahjahan Sheikh Sent to Judicial Remand Till April 9

Shajahan Sheikh

10 minutes ago
Manipur

Working Day on Easter

11 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena

15 minutes ago
Inflation and growth

Core sector growth

16 minutes ago
CUET

UGC JEE-like exams

17 minutes ago
Death

Jharkhand fire incident

18 minutes ago
UP: Man Burned Alive By In-Laws in Mathura, Probe On

Man Burned Alive

20 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit As Chamkila

24 minutes ago
mallikarjun kharge, lalu yadav

INDI Alliance

29 minutes ago
UN

Russia UNSC Veto

30 minutes ago
Ravichandran Ashwin

R Ashwin on IPL

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World11 hours ago

  3. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo