BOJ Rate Cut: Bank of Japan board member Asahi Noguchi outlined a cautious stance on future interest rate hikes, diverging from the swift moves seen among other major central banks. Noguchi highlighted the unique challenge Japan faces in translating wage increases into sustained inflation, suggesting a slower adjustment of policy rates is warranted.

"About the pace of policy rate adjustment, it is expected to be slow, at a pace that cannot be compared to that of other major central banks in recent years," Noguchi said in the text of a speech posted on the BOJ's website.

With the Bank of Japan's recent departure from unconventional monetary policies, the focus has shifted to the timing of potential rate increases. Investors are eagerly awaiting signals from the central bank, with speculation ranging from mid-year to the end of 2024. Noguchi, known for his dovish views, was among the dissenters in the decision to end eight years of negative interest rates.

While acknowledging significant wage hikes in Japan, Noguchi emphasized the need for continued ultra-loose monetary policy to balance labour supply and demand effectively. His remarks shed light on the deliberations within the Bank of Japan as it navigates economic challenges and strives for sustainable inflation in the years ahead.

With Reuters Inputs