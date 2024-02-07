Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 15:35 IST

Budget 2024: Expenditure likely to be balanced between revex and capex

The capex/revex ratio is likely to improve to 29 per cent from 26.5 per cent in FY24E, despite this being an election year.

Business Desk
nirmala sitharaman budget
निर्मला सीतारमण | Image:FIle Photo/PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Expenditure Pattern: A few days away from the Budget 2024, everyone is trying to find an answer to a difficult question. How the government will spend in the upcoming poll-bound year? How it will strike a balance between capital outlay and revenue expenditure? In a pre-budget note, Emkay Global Financial Services tried to find the answer to this question, and said, “ The capex/revex ratio is likely to improve to 29 per cent from 26.5 per cent in FY24E, despite this being an election year."

Capital Expenditure 

Advertisement

The pre-budget document also said that assuming a modest overall expenditure growth at 5 per cent in FY25E (revex and capex growth at 3.5 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively, after the 3 per cent and robust 30 per cent in FY24E). 

“The scope of going outright populist seems bleak. In our view, amid the moderating tax revenue growth and high committed revenue expenditure and market borrowings,” the Emkay report added. 

Advertisement

Revenue Expenditure

The pre-budget memorandum also stated that while within Revex, prioritizing welfare spending toward rural sectors and MSMEs will continue, the revex/GDP is likely to be lower at 11.2 per cent – reverting to the pre-Covid period ratio, after having seen a sharp rise post-Covid to around 14.6 per cent and of 12 per cent in FY24E. 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Budget
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ranbir, Alia, Vicky To Work Solely On Love And War Till Christmas 2025?

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. Toddler Seen Playing With A King Cobra

    Info11 minutes ago

  3. Delhi's Pragati Maidan Sees Design flaws, Cracks, Needs Total Overhaul

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. 'INDIA NEEDS SOMEONE LIKE HIM': Gavaskar impressed with young IND star

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  5. Nasser Hussain reveals ONE SLOPPY THING India is doing vs England

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement