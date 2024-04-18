Updated April 18th, 2024 at 10:11 IST
China's Central Bank Governor Engages with US Federal Reserve Chair at IMF
The meeting provided a crucial platform for both parties to delve into multifaceted discussions concerning the China-U.S. economic relationship
- Economy
- 1 min read
Advertisement
China and US: During the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington, China's central bank Governor Pan Gongsheng met US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. This high-level encounter, revealed in a statement by China's central bank on Thursday, highlights the significance of dialogue between two of the world's largest economies amidst a complex global economic landscape.
The meeting provided a crucial platform for both parties to delve into multifaceted discussions concerning the China-U.S. economic relationship. Topics of discussion ranged from monetary policy strategies to financial stability measures, reflecting the shared interests and interconnectedness between the two nations' economic systems.
Advertisement
Moreover, the timing of this meeting is particularly noteworthy, given the ongoing shifts in global financial markets and the implications of economic policies on a range of issues, including trade, investment, and currency stability.
With Reuters Input
Advertisement
Published April 18th, 2024 at 10:11 IST