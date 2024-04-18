Advertisement

Climate Change: The global economy is on course to endure a staggering 19 per cent income loss over the next 25 years due to climate change, a study published by the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research said.

This translates to a jaw-dropping USD 38 trillion annually by 2049. The findings are a wake-up call to the business world, signalling that climate impacts pose a significant threat to vulnerable regions and global economic stability.

Advertisement

Particularly concerning is the disproportionate burden on countries least responsible for climate change, many of which have limited resources to adapt. This raises serious questions about the equity and fairness of the current global response to climate change.

The study highlights the urgent need for decisive action to curb emissions and transition to renewable energy sources. Failure to do so could lead to even more catastrophic economic losses in the future. It's clear that the time for action is now, and businesses must play a key role in driving the necessary changes to secure a sustainable future for the global economy.

Advertisement

With PTI Inputs