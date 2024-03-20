Advertisement

Miniratna Company: Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA) has attained the status of Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), the government release said on Wednesday. This prestigious recognition, bestowed by the Ministry of Power, Government of India, highlights GRID-INDIA's important role in India's power sector.

Established in 2009, GRID-INDIA holds the critical mandate of ensuring the seamless and uninterrupted operation of the Indian Power System. GRID-INDIA plays a key role in facilitating transnational power exchanges while prioritizing reliability, economy, and sustainability. Moreover, it spearheads the administration of competitive and efficient wholesale electricity markets and settlement systems.

Comprising five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC), GRID-INDIA shoulders the immense responsibility of managing the All India synchronous grid – one of the world's largest and most complex power systems. Over the years, GRID-INDIA's functions have dynamically evolved in response to the integration of power systems, surging energy demands, the proliferation of Renewable Energy (RE) sources, economic growth, and technological advancements, all amidst evolving regulations and market dynamics.

As a forward-thinking and knowledge-driven organization, GRID-INDIA is committed to fulfilling a diverse array of functions entrusted by the Government of India. This commitment entails adapting to the evolving needs of the power sector while ensuring the integrated operation of regional and national power systems. GRID-INDIA's overarching goal remains steadfast – to facilitate electric power transfers with unwavering reliability, security, and economic efficiency. Furthermore, GRID-INDIA staunchly upholds the principles of independent system operation, thereby fostering a level playing field for all stakeholders involved in India's energy ecosystem.

