×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 20:21 IST

GRID-INDIA becomes a Miniratna company

Established in 2009, GRID-INDIA holds the critical mandate of ensuring the seamless and uninterrupted operation of the Indian Power System

Reported by: Business Desk
Bhopal to face power cut today.
Bhopal to face power cut today.Bhopal to face power cut today. | Image:Social Media
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Miniratna Company:  Grid Controller of India Limited (GRID-INDIA) has attained the status of Miniratna Category-I Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), the government release said on Wednesday. This prestigious recognition, bestowed by the Ministry of Power, Government of India, highlights GRID-INDIA's important role in India's power sector. 

Established in 2009, GRID-INDIA holds the critical mandate of ensuring the seamless and uninterrupted operation of the Indian Power System. GRID-INDIA plays a key role in facilitating transnational power exchanges while prioritizing reliability, economy, and sustainability. Moreover, it spearheads the administration of competitive and efficient wholesale electricity markets and settlement systems.

Advertisement

Comprising five Regional Load Despatch Centres (RLDCs) and the National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC), GRID-INDIA shoulders the immense responsibility of managing the All India synchronous grid – one of the world's largest and most complex power systems. Over the years, GRID-INDIA's functions have dynamically evolved in response to the integration of power systems, surging energy demands, the proliferation of Renewable Energy (RE) sources, economic growth, and technological advancements, all amidst evolving regulations and market dynamics.

As a forward-thinking and knowledge-driven organization, GRID-INDIA is committed to fulfilling a diverse array of functions entrusted by the Government of India. This commitment entails adapting to the evolving needs of the power sector while ensuring the integrated operation of regional and national power systems. GRID-INDIA's overarching goal remains steadfast – to facilitate electric power transfers with unwavering reliability, security, and economic efficiency. Furthermore, GRID-INDIA staunchly upholds the principles of independent system operation, thereby fostering a level playing field for all stakeholders involved in India's energy ecosystem.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 20:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata, on Wednesday, recorded its second lowest temperature for the month of March since 1970.

Kolkata Maximum Temp

a few seconds ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

The Electoral Bond Mindma

a minute ago
pm modi

India News LIVE

2 minutes ago
Dhoni's ex-business partners to be summoned to court in cheating case

Cheating Case

4 minutes ago
Reddit IPO valuation

Reddit IPO

8 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi Dishes For Diabetics

13 minutes ago
ECI Directs K'taka CEO to Take Action on BJP Minister Shobha Karandlaje's Violation of MCC

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

15 minutes ago
SP Releases List of 6 Candidates

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

17 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Bengaluru Water Crisis

20 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

21 minutes ago
cyberattack, G20 summit

US officials alert gov

22 minutes ago
Kim Soo Hyun

K-drama Star's Health

24 minutes ago
accused sajid mother on budaun double murder

Budaun Tragedy

27 minutes ago
Zookeeper Takes on Lion In Tug Of War, Social Media Reacts

Tug Of War With Lion

28 minutes ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Middleton controversy

28 minutes ago
Badaun Double Murder Case

Badaun Double-Murder

32 minutes ago
The Centre has issued notification for the Fact Check Unit under the Press Information Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Centre's Fact Check Unit

33 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Excise Policy Case

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dry Day Declared By Rajasthan Govt during LS Polls

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Zaheer Khan explains why Dhoni is different: 'We've seen many athletes..

    Sports 6 hours ago

  3. Must Visit Temples To Celebrate Holi

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News7 hours ago

  5. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo