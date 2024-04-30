Updated April 30th, 2024 at 19:27 IST
Growth of key infrastructure sectors reaches 5.2% in March
Despite this improvement, the growth rate witnessed a decline compared to February, where it stood at 7.1 per cent.
Growth of eight key infrastructure sectors in March surged to 5.2 per cent, official data released on Tuesday showed, marking a notable uptick in performance.
The sectors comprising coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertiliser, steel, cement, and electricity collectively recorded a growth rate of 4.2 per cent in March 2023.
Over the course of April-March 2023-24, the cumulative growth rate in the output of these sectors moderated to 7.5 per cent from 7.8 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous year.
These eight core sectors play a significant role, contributing 40.27 per cent to the country's Index of Industrial Production (IIP).
(With PTI inputs)
Published April 30th, 2024 at 19:27 IST