×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

India to become world's 3rd largest economy by 2032, China to beat US by 2037: WELT

As India gears up for the next general elections in 2024, the outcome holds significant implications for the nation's domestic and foreign policy agenda.

Reported by: Sankunni K
WELT 2024 report
WELT 2024 report | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

India economy growth forecast: The Indian economy, which is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world currently, is poised to beat Japan and Germany to become the world's third-largest economy by 2032, according to a recent report by the World Economic League Table (WELT). The findings shed light on India's impressive growth trajectory, driven by a combination of factors including demographic trends, robust GDP expansion, and strategic policy initiatives.

India's growth trajectory

The WELT report underscores India's economic resilience, projecting a GDP growth rate of 6.4 per cent in the fiscal year 2023/24, following a remarkable 7.2 per cent growth in the previous fiscal year. This momentum is expected to propel India's output beyond pre-pandemic levels by a staggering 17.2 per cent.

Despite facing headwinds such as global demand moderation and inflationary pressures, India remains steadfast in its pursuit of economic prosperity. The Reserve Bank of India's proactive measures to tighten monetary policy and curb inflation reflect a commitment to maintaining price stability and sustainable growth.

Advertisement

Challenges and opportunities ahead

While India's growth prospects appear promising, the nation grapples with persistent challenges such as poverty, inequality, and infrastructure deficits, the report said. Addressing these issues demands concerted efforts from the government, private sector, and civil society to ensure inclusive and sustainable development.

Advertisement

As the country gears up for the next general elections in 2024, the outcome holds significant implications for the nation's domestic and foreign policy agenda. The election results will shape India's trajectory for the next five years, influencing its relations with neighbouring countries and major global powers.

China's economic outlook

Meanwhile, the WELT report also anticipates China's ascent to the pinnacle of the global economy, surpassing the United States as the largest economy by 2037. Despite challenges such as the gradual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and demographic shifts, China's economic policies and population size position it for substantial growth in the coming years.

Image: World Economic League Table 2024

The projected economic dominance of India and China holds far-reaching implications for global dynamics and geopolitical relations. As these two Asian giants chart their courses toward economic supremacy, the global community braces for a new era of economic competition and cooperation. The evolving landscape underscores the importance of strategic responses and collaborative efforts to address shared challenges and capitalise on emerging opportunities.

Advertisement

Published March 9th, 2024 at 17:42 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant In Causals

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Dons Stylish Top

an hour ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Dons All-Black Look

2 hours ago
Sukhvinder Singh

Sukhvinder At Airport

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Murder Mubarak photos

Murder Mubarak BTS

2 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Aces Casual Look

2 hours ago
Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Dons Cap

2 hours ago
The Debate

Can The INDI Catch Up?

19 hours ago
Shaitaan

Shaitaan Movie Premiere

21 hours ago
Mickael Groguhe knocked out by Islem Masraf at PFL Paris

Overconfident MMA fighter

a day ago
Dominik Mysterio at his wedding

Mysterio gets booed

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Dons Black Jacket

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Mobbed By Ducks

a day ago
Reteish Deshmukh-Genelia

Riteish's Airport Look

a day ago
Maidaan trailer launch

Maidaan Trailer Launch

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Stylish Look

a day ago
Mira Kapoor

Mira Stuns In Casual Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pooja Hegde To Star Opposite Ahan Shetty In Sanki

    Entertainment13 minutes ago

  2. Bihar Govt Will Form Committee: Amit Shah on Action Against Land Mafia

    India News20 minutes ago

  3. Target is to Become Developed Nation by 2047: Piyush Goyal

    India News23 minutes ago

  4. I know what it's like to lose to India's 'B' Team: Ex-Aussie captain Tim

    Sports 23 minutes ago

  5. Raanjhanaa Director Anand L Rai To Make OTT Debut With Romance Show

    Entertainment23 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo