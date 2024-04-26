Advertisement

The National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), an economic think-tank, announced on Friday its projection of India's GDP growth for the current fiscal year at 7.1 per cent. Utilizing high-frequency models, NIPFP derived this estimate.

In a series of tweets, NIPFP highlighted that the Indian government is pursuing fiscal consolidation through increased tax revenues and reduced expenditure.

Advertisement

NIPFP also noted that in the previous fiscal year, 2023-24, states experienced robust growth in capital expenditure, primarily due to substantial transfers from the central government.

While the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Fitch Ratings have forecasted India's growth at 7 per cent, other institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF), S&P Global Ratings, and Morgan Stanley have projected a slightly lower growth rate of 6.8 per cent for FY25.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)