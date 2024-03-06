Advertisement

Unemployment rate drops: In a positive turn of events, India's unemployment rate for individuals aged 15 years and above decreased to 3.1 per cent in 2023, marking a notable decline from the previous years, according to the latest report from the National Sample Survey Organisation under the Ministry of Statistics.

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) data showed a steady improvement in the employment landscape, showcasing a downward trend in unemployment rates over the past three years. In 2022, the unemployment rate stood at 3.6 per cent, while it was at 4.2 per cent in 2021.



The decline in joblessness reflects a recovery from the economic downturn induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted nationwide lockdowns in March 2020 to curb the spread of the virus.

The report highlighted an encouraging trend in the labour market, particularly with the lifting of lockdown measures by both the central and state governments. Both urban and rural areas witnessed improvements in employment figures.



The unemployment rate among females dropped to 3 per cent in 2023 from 3.3 per cent in 2022 and 3.4 per cent in 2021, while for males, it decreased to 3.2 per cent in 2023 from 3.7 per cent in 2022 and 4.5 per cent in 2021.

In urban areas, the unemployment rate declined to 5.2 per cent in 2023 from 5.7 per cent in 2022 and 6.5 per cent in 2021. Similarly, rural areas saw a decrease to 2.4 per cent in 2023 from 2.8 per cent in 2022 and 3.3 per cent in 2021.



The Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) in Current Weekly Status (CWS) increased in urban areas, rising to 56.2 per cent in 2023 from 52.8 per cent in 2022 and 51.8 per cent in 2021.

The PLFS, launched in April 2017 by the NSSO, provides estimates of unemployed persons based on the Current Weekly Status approach. In this method, a person is deemed unemployed if they did not work for even one hour during the week but sought or made themselves available for work for at least one hour during that period.



The positive trajectory in employment metrics, as indicated by the declining unemployment rate and increasing LFPR, suggests a promising outlook for India's economy post-pandemic. The rise in the Worker Population Ratio (WPR) to 53.4 per cent in 2023 further reinforces the resilience and recovery of the country's labour market.

(With PTI inputs)

