Advertisement

US Defence Secy: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has lauded the groundbreaking partnership between India and the United States in jointly producing fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force. Speaking before lawmakers, Austin emphasized the strategic importance of the deal, highlighting the "great relationship" shared between the two nations.

HinduThe historic agreement, announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark Official State Visit to the US last June, sees General Electric and Aeronautics collaborating to co-produce F-414 fighter jet engines in India.

Advertisement

This partnership signifies a significant milestone in bilateral defence cooperation, with GE Aerospace's F414 engines slated for use in powering Tejas light combat aircraft Mk2 for the Indian Air Force.

Austin underscored the transformative impact of this collaboration, noting that it will greatly enhance India's military capabilities. He also mentioned the concurrent effort to co-produce an armoured vehicle with India, signalling a comprehensive approach to strengthening defence ties between the two countries.

Advertisement

In his testimony to the House Appropriations Subcommittee, Austin emphasized that these initiatives represent a major advancement in regional defence dynamics, underscoring the depth of cooperation and partnership between India and the US.

With PTI Inputs

Advertisement