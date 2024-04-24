Advertisement

Inheritance tax row: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticised the Congress party's proposal to implement an inheritance tax, arguing that it would adversely affect the middle and aspirational classes by preventing them from passing on their savings to their children. Sharing a video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh on X (formerly Twitter), Sitharaman accused the Congress of promoting "organised loot and legalised plunder" if it comes to power.

She stated, "So, the @INCIndia plan is: While living—Tax. On death—Tax (Inheritance). Aims to hit the middle and aspirational classes. Their savings or small holdings shall not go to their children." Sitharaman further added, "Dr MMS’ 'Organised loot and legalised plunder' will be seen in action. Congress’ #TaxTerrorism".

Advertisement

तो, @INCIndia की योजना है:

जीते जी - कर

मृत्यु पर - कर (विरासत)

इसका उद्देश्य मध्यम और आकांक्षी वर्ग को चोट पहुंचाना है। उनकी बचत या संपत्ति उनके बच्चों के पास नहीं जाएगी।



डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह का "संगठित लूट और विधि-सम्मत डाका" कार्रवाई में दिखेगा ।

कांग्रेस का #टैक्सटेररिज्म pic.twitter.com/pMfhgzpbNO — Nirmala Sitharaman (Modi Ka Parivar) (@nsitharaman)

In response, the Congress party distanced itself from the issue, asserting that the remarks made by Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda regarding inheritance tax were being sensationalised and taken out of context.

Advertisement

Without directly naming Pitroda, Modi addressed the issue during his Chhattisgarh rally, warning about the Congress party's intentions to impose inheritance tax on properties passed down to children from their parents.

Pitroda defended himself on X, stating, "It is unfortunate that what I said as an individual on inheritance tax in the US is twisted by Godi media to divert attention from what lies the PM is spreading about the Congress manifesto. PM's comments on Mangal Sutra and gold snatching are simply unreal." He clarified that his mention of the US inheritance tax was merely an example and not reflective of any party's policy, including Congress.

Advertisement

Pitroda questioned the panic surrounding his remarks, underlining that there was no proposal to impose a 55 per cent tax or to implement such policies in India. He criticised the BJP and the media for their reaction to his comments.

(With PTI inputs)