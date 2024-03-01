Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in West Bengal on Friday for a two-day visit and address two rallies at Arambagh and Krishnanagar besides inaugurating projects worth ₹22,000 crore at separate events. | Image:ANI

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a slew of development projects worth Rs 35,700 crores in Sindri, Jharkhand. The projects, spanning across fertiliser, rail, power, and coal sectors, mark a transformative milestone for the region.

During the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Modi stressed on the key role these initiatives play in the journey towards an 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat'.

Advertisement

The revival of the Sindri Fertilizer Plant, developed at a cost exceeding Rs 8,900 crore, is set to enhance indigenous urea production, benefitting farmers nationwide. The achievement follows the successful revival of fertiliser plants in Gorakhpur and Ramagundam, further consolidating India's position in the urea sector.

In addition to the fertiliser plant, PM Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated various railway projects valued at over Rs 17,600 crore. These projects encompass the expansion of rail infrastructure, including new lines and the doubling of existing routes, heralding a new era of connectivity and economic prosperity for Jharkhand.

Advertisement

The inauguration ceremony also saw the dedication of crucial power projects, notably Unit 1 (660 MW) of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra. With an investment exceeding Rs 7,500 crore, the power project is poised to bolster electricity supply, stimulate employment opportunities, and drive socio-economic development in the region.

Prime Minister stressed on the government's unwavering commitment to the development of Jharkhand, particularly prioritising the welfare of tribal communities, impoverished, youth, and women.

Advertisement

The event, attended by dignitaries including Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Champai Soren, and Union Minister Arjun Munda, symbolises a concerted effort towards realizing the vision of a prosperous and self-reliant India.

