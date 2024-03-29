×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

US Fed Chair Powell to address inflation surge and economic trends

Powell takes the stage, all eyes are on his insights into the Federal Reserve's strategy amidst evolving economic dynamics.

Reported by: Business Desk
Jerome Powell
Jerome Powell | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Powell in Spotlight: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is slated to deliver his assessment on U.S. inflation and economic trends in light of recent data revealing a persistent inflation surge. Government figures show that the personal consumption expenditures price index rose at a faster-than-expected annual rate of 2.5 per cent in February, surpassing Powell's earlier projections. Particularly noteworthy is the 0.3 per cent month-on-month increase in the index, excluding volatile food and energy prices, diverging from Powell's anticipated figure "well below" 0.3 per cent.

Despite these inflationary concerns, economists have highlighted certain positive aspects within the report that align with the Federal Reserve's considerations. Powell's forthcoming appearance at the San Francisco Fed, where he will engage in an interview with Kai Ryssdal of "Marketplace," is highly anticipated.

Advertisement

This event follows the Federal Reserve's recent decision to maintain the policy interest rate within its current range, alongside a cautious outlook projecting a 0.75 percentage point decrease by year-end. Powell faces the challenge of balancing market expectations of imminent rate cuts with the reality of inflation trends that may not warrant such actions.

In recent weeks, Powell has hinted at the Fed's proximity to considering rate cuts but has stopped short of fully committing to this stance. He acknowledges the complexity of the current economic landscape, where while recent inflation spikes don't fundamentally alter the narrative of easing price pressures, they warrant careful consideration as potential indicators of slowing progress.

Advertisement

As Powell takes the stage, all eyes are on his insights into the Federal Reserve's strategy amidst evolving economic dynamics and persistent inflationary pressures. Investors and businesses alike eagerly await his guidance on navigating the uncertain terrain ahead.

With Reuters input

Advertisement

Published March 29th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Cash and liquor worth around Rs 62.42 crore seized in Karnataka

Cash Seized in Karnataka

4 minutes ago
RCB vs KKR

RCB vs KKR live blog

8 minutes ago
Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli

Kohli and Gambhir

10 minutes ago
The Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar has been taken over by nine pirates.

Indian Navy Anti Piracy

18 minutes ago
US Federal Reserve

Powell on Inflation

19 minutes ago
Shots fired at private university in Noida, 2 students arrested

Students Indulge in Brawl

23 minutes ago
Businessman shot at in Haryana

Businessman Fired At

26 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

Lowest Level of Mindset &

26 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Movies RC Rejected

28 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

UAE eyes european energy

30 minutes ago
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell

Powell's expectation

35 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia’s Viral Video

36 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls Live

36 minutes ago
Massive Fire Breaks Out in a Tyre Warehouse in Jamshedpur

Fire Engulfs Tyre Factory

37 minutes ago
Big Communication Gap Within the Congress: Sanjay Nirupam Targets Party Leadership | EXCLUSIVE

Sanjay Nirupam

38 minutes ago
Passengers Evacuated From Flight In US

Frontier Airlines

40 minutes ago
former dsp shailendra singh revealed criminal activity of Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari

43 minutes ago
Congress Press Conference

India News LIVE

44 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mukhtar Ansari Death: Post Mortem Completed, UP Court Orders Probe

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Gwalior Businessman Threatening Female Traffic Police Goes Viral

    India News6 hours ago

  3. EXCLUSIVE: US Man Who Met Indian Crew Onboard 'Dali' Speaks to Republic

    World9 hours ago

  4. Friend Blows Hot Air Into Bengaluru Man's Rectum For Fun, Causing Death

    India News9 hours ago

  5. How Ex-DSP, Who Invoked POTA on Ansari, Was Made to Resign by Mulayam

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo