English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

CAIT Issues Advisory to Traders to Switch From Paytm to Other Apps After RBI Restrictions

CAIT secretary Praveen Khandelwal told Republic Digital that a larger number of traders, hawkers and vendors are using Paytm for digital transaction processing.

Aaquil Jameel
RBI Imposes These Restrictions on Paytm Services
RBI Imposes These Restrictions on Paytm Services | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

CAIT on Paytm: After the Reserve Bank of India tighten its screw of a widely used app, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has issued an advisory to traders to switch from Paytm to another online digital payment mode.  In fresh response to the regulatory developments, the trade body has said that users should take proactive measures to protect their funds and ensure uninterrupted financial transactions.  #RepublicBusiness #Paytm  #BankSaga

While commenting on the fresh development, CAIT secretary Praveen Khandelwal told Republic Digital that a larger number of traders, hawkers and vendors are using Paytm for digital transaction processing which could lead to financial disruption to these people. 

Advertisement

Further adding on it, the trade body national president BC Bhartia said that the recent restrictions posed by the Reserve Bank of India on digital payment apps have raised concerns about the security and continuity of financial services provided by the platform.

He further added, “One of the major reasons for the ban on Paytm Payment Bank was the creation of millions of accounts without proper identification. The process of Know Your Customer (KYC) was not completed for these accounts. Moreover, transactions involving millions of rupees were conducted without proper identification, raising concerns about money laundering.” 

Advertisement

After this recent development, the CAIT secretary highlighted the importance of risk mitigation for traders and urged them to explore alternative payment apps that complied with the regulatory guidelines.

Khandelwal further noted, “Our advisory is a precautionary measure to protect the financial interests of traders in light of recent developments. We encourage users to stay informed and take proactive steps to ensure the security of their funds."

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 18:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Republic DigitalBusiness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

4 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

4 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

4 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

4 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

10 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

10 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

10 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

10 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

10 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

13 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

13 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

13 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

16 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

16 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

16 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleriesan hour ago

  3. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  4. Thalapathy 69: THIS Director Joins The Race To Helm Vijay Starrer

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Flautist Rakesh Chaurasia on Winning Grammys: Happy To Bring It Home

    Entertainmentan hour ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement