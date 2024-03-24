×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 24th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Dividend payout for public sector banks may cross Rs 15,000 crore in FY24

The dividend payout to the government will also be higher as the profit in the current financial year would be much greater than the last year, as per sources.

Reported by: Business Desk
Bank
Bank | Image:Freepik Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

Dividend payouts: Public sector banks (PSBs) are likely to dispense a dividend in excess of Rs 15,000 crore for the March 2024 fiscal as a result of enhanced profitability, as per sources. 

All 12 PSBs in the initial three quarters of the present financial year garnered a total profit of Rs 98,000 crore which is only Rs 7,000 crore short of the whole of FY23. 

PSBs earned the highest-ever aggregate net profit of Rs 1.05 lakh crore during FY23 as against Rs 66,539.98 crore earned in 2021-22. 

Consequently, the government earned a 58 per cent higher dividend of Rs 13,804 crore, more than the Rs 8,718 crore allocated in the preceding financial year. 

The dividend payout to the government will also be higher as the profit in the current financial year would be much greater than the last year, as per the sources. 

Considering past records, the dividend payout for FY24 should exceed Rs 15,000 crore, they added. 

In January this year, the Reserve Bank’s draft guidelines put forth for such banks to declare dividends, who had a net non-performing assets (NPAs) ratio of less than 6 per cent. 

The pre-existing norms which were last updated in 2005 mandated for banks to have an NNPA ratio of up to 7 per cent in order to be eligible for declaring dividends.

The new guidelines should be in effect from FY25 onwards, the central bank proposed.

According to the draft, the boards of banks need to follow directions including consideration on divergence in classification and provisioning for NPAs, while considering proposals of dividend payouts. 

It is required for a commercial bank to have a minimum total capital adequacy of 11.5 per cent for being eligible to declare dividends, as per the circular.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published March 24th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Enhance Your Holi Celebration with Stylish Fashion and Makeup Tips

Holi Celebration

a few seconds ago
Breaking News

4-Year-Old Girl Raped

7 minutes ago
Bank

Dividend payout PSBs

8 minutes ago
The study has predicted a substantial rise in disease burden in India by 2025.

ICMR Breast Cancer Study

11 minutes ago
Two Jaipur Coaching Students Die by Suicide

Students Die by Suicide

22 minutes ago
IPL 2024 - RR vs LSG

IPL 2024, RR vs LSG Live

23 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections are to be held in 7 phases

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

32 minutes ago
MS Dhoni watches Yodha

MS Dhoni Watches Yodha

34 minutes ago
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

K'taka CM on Dynasties

35 minutes ago
Drake Bell

Drake Bell On Abuse

35 minutes ago
Holi in Maharashtra: What is Rang Panchami? Know About its Significance and Celebration

Holi in Maharashtra:

38 minutes ago
Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill

Shami on Gill

38 minutes ago
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Movies To Watch On Holi

39 minutes ago
Man Sets Himself Ablaze After Pouring Kerosene At Kerala Police Station

Man Sets Himself Ablaze

44 minutes ago
Princess Kate Middleton

Preventative Chemotherapy

44 minutes ago
The ruling alliance in Maharashtra is facing some issues finalising seat sharing arrangements for the upcoming LS polls.

Maharashtra Seat Sharing

an hour ago
Pawan Kalyan

OG Pushed To December?

an hour ago
RR vs LSG

RR vs LSG match stopped

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Students Sharing Lunch with Teacher Sparks Wave of Memories

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Tips To Maintain A Jade Plant

    Web Stories7 hours ago

  3. Ahmedabad: Fire Breaks Out in Bopal's TRP Mall | VIDEO Emerges

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Man Takes Teams Meeting on Scooter, Netizens Reacted

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Girl With Knife on Delhi Street, Disturbing Visuals Surface

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo