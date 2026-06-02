1.5 Million Hits Within 2 Minutes, 1 Lakh Attempts Of Unauthorised File Access: CBSE Claims 'Barrage Of Cyberattacks' On Re-Evaluation Portal
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) stated that as many as 1.5 million cyberattack attempted were made within just two minutes on its Class 12 re-evaluation portal on Tuesday.
- Education News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) stated that as many as 1.5 million cyberattack attempted were made within just two minutes on its Class 12 re-evaluation portal on Tuesday. This comes a more than 16,000 students logged into the portal for re-evaluation of their answer sheets.
In a post on X, CBSE stated that “malicious actors” attempted to disrupt services through a barrage of cyberattacks.