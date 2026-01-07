24x7 Helpline, Interactive VRS: CBSE Launches Psycho-Social Counselling Support For Students From January 6 Over Exam-Related Stress

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), reaffirming its commitment to the holistic well-being of students, will commence 1st phase of its annual free Psycho-Social Counselling Services for examinees of Classes X and XII from 06 January 2026, continuing till 01 June 2026, according to an official statement.

This initiative is aimed at addressing examination-related stress and emotional well-being, enabling students to approach their forthcoming Theory Exams, scheduled to begin from 17 February 2026, with confidence, balance, and mental clarity.

Some of the key features of student support include a 24x7 helpline. Students may dial 1800118004 and access round-the-clock support in Hindi and English through the Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS). The service provides practical guidance on stress-free preparation, effective time and stress management, responses to frequently asked questions, and important CBSE-related contact information to be utilised by students whenever required, according to an official statement.

Students and parents can interact with a panel of 73 trained professionals, comprising Principals, Counsellors, Special Educators from CBSE-affiliated schools, and qualified Psychologists. Of these, 61 counsellors are based in India, while 12 counsellors are located in Nepal, Japan, Qatar, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates, ensuring a wide and diverse support network on a voluntary basis.

Advertisement

A curated collection of resources on stress management, effective study strategies, and emotional well-being is available on the CBSE website. These resources are designed to be engaging, concise, and easily accessible for students, the release said.

CBSE encourages students and parents to utilise these support services as part of the Board's ongoing efforts to support students' psycho-social well-being during the Class X/XII examination cycle.

Advertisement