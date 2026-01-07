'Stone-Pelting', Around 17 Bulldozers: Tensions Flare In Old Delhi After MCD Carries Out Pre-Dawn Demolition Drive Near Turkman Gate Mosque

New Delhi: Tensions prevailed in old Delhi early Wednesday morning today (January 7, 2025) following encroachments abutting a century-old mosque -Faiz-e-Ilahi- near Turkman Gate. Reportedly, the demolition carried by civic authorities and law enforcement agencies, was supposed to begin at 8 am but was started at 1.30 am instead.

As per the video doing rounds on social media, bulldozers and earth-movers can be seen razing parts of mosque, as companies of police personnel kept watch, triggering protests by local residents.

Additional footage captured police discharging what looked like tear gas to disperse crowds, while groups of locals responded by throwing stones at security forces patrolling the streets. However, the authenticity of the footage could not be confirmed.

The operation drew strong resistance from people who gathered at the site and protested against the demolition. The situation escalated after at least 5 police personnel, deployed to maintain law and order, were also injured during the commotion, stated reports.

Advertisement

Demolition drive near Ramlila Maidan

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice on a petition filed by the managing committee of Masjid Syed Elahi, which has challenged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s decision to remove alleged encroachments from land adjoining the mosque and kabristan at Ramlila Maidan.

‘Few miscreants" attempted to create disturbance’

According to an official statement from Delhi Police, Pursuant to the directions of the High Court of Delhi, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) carried out a demolition drive at the encroached area in the vicinity of Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate, near Ramlila Maidan, Delhi, in the early morning hours of January 7, 2025.

Advertisement

The statement read, "In order to ensure smooth conduct of the demolition programme and to maintain public order, comprehensive law and order arrangements were put in place by Delhi Police. The entire area was meticulously divided into nine zones, each placed under the supervision of an officer of the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police. Adequate deployment of police force was made at all sensitive points."

To ensure order and prevent violence, officials met multiple times with the Aman Committee and local leaders. Joint Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma stated that these efforts were part of a broader strategy to build public trust and maintain calm during the operation.

However, according to officials, a "few miscreants" attempted to create a disturbance by stone pelting, with the situation being promptly brought under control through “measured and minimal use of force.”

"During the course of the demolition, a few miscreants attempted to create a disturbance by indulging in stone pelting. The situation was promptly brought under control through measured and minimal use of force, ensuring that normalcy was restored without escalation," added Verma.

The statement further added that Delhi Police remains committed to maintaining law and order while ensuring that all judicial directions are implemented in a lawful, professional and sensitive manner.