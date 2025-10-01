Cabinet Approves Opening of 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas Across India

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the establishment of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the Civil sector across India. This move is designed to meet the educational needs of the increasing number of Central Government employees’ children.

The total estimated investment for setting up these 57 new KVs is approximately Rs. 5,862.55 crore, spread over nine years starting from the 2026-27 financial year. This budget includes roughly Rs. 2,585.52 crore for capital expenditure (construction) and Rs. 3,277.03 crore for operational costs.

Notably, and for the first time, all 57 KVs have been approved to include Balvatikas (pre-primary foundational stage for three years), positioning them as exemplar schools for the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Expansion and Strategic Location

This latest approval, combined with the 85 KVs sanctioned in December 2024, responds to high demand while ensuring balanced, nationwide expansion. Seven of the new schools are sponsored by the Ministry of Home Affairs, with the remaining 50 sponsored by State/Union Territory authorities.

The selection of these 57 locations reflects a commitment to serving underrepresented and strategically important regions. The plan prioritises growth in the Eastern states while ensuring balanced representation across the North, South, and West to strengthen inclusivity.

Key strategic locations include:

20 districts that currently have no KV, despite having a significant number of Central Government employees.

14 KVs in Aspirational districts.

4 KVs in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) districts.

5 KVs in the North-Eastern Region (NER)/Hilly areas.

Priority was also given to states that hadn't received a new KV sanction since March 2019.

Employment and Impact

These 57 new schools are expected to benefit approximately 86,640 students.

The administrative structure will create a total of 4,617 direct permanent employment opportunities (as a full-fledged KV, from Balvatika to Class XII, employs 81 people). Furthermore, the construction and development activities will generate employment for numerous skilled and unskilled workers.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya System

The KV scheme was established by the Government of India in November 1962 to provide high-quality, uniform education across the country, primarily for the children of transferable Central Government employees, including Defence and Paramilitary forces. Today, there are 1,288 functional KVs, including three located abroad (Moscow, Kathmandu, and Tehran), with a total enrolment of about 13.62 lakh students as of June 30, 2025.

KVs are highly sought after for their quality teaching and innovative methods. Their performance in CBSE board examinations consistently ranks among the best. Following NEP 2020, 913 KVs have already been designated as PM Shri schools.