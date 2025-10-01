RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 Released, Check Zone-wise Cut-Off Marks Here

RRB ALP Cut Off 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the results of the computer-based aptitude test (CBAT) for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Recruitment 2024. Along with the results, the board has published the cut-off marks for each category. Candidates who took the CBAT, which was held between 15 July and 31 August 2025, can now view their results and check if they have qualified on the official websites of their respective RRBs.

To pass the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT), candidates must achieve the minimum qualifying score to continue in the selection process.

This minimum qualifying score is called the Cut-Off Mark. Crucially, every candidate, regardless of their category, needs to get a minimum T-score of 42 in each section of the aptitude test.

Only candidates who meet this score are considered qualified and will be shortlisted for the next steps: Document Verification (DV) and the Medical Examination.

RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025: How to Check

Step 1: Go to your specific RRB's official website.

Step 2: Click the link for the "RRB ALP CBAT Result 2024" (or something similar). This will take you to a login screen.

Step 3: Enter your details—usually your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 4: Your result will appear, showing your score for each test, your total score, and whether you passed or failed.

Step 5: Save and print a copy for your records.

RRB ALP CBAT Result 2025 PDF:

You can check if you've been shortlisted for the Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination by searching for your roll number in the results lists published by your specific Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

These lists are available for all zones, including:

