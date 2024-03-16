Advertisement

Parents should give a lot of thought when it comes to choosing a school for their child. Your child deserves the best education, which he or she can get from the best schools in Mumbai. There are various factors that you must take into consideration when making such a selection. These factors include teaching standards and methodologies, curriculum, fees, school infrastructure and faculty, safety, and location, among others. The top schools in Mumbai will excel in all of these parameters. Currently, the Right to Education Act, 2009, has revolutionized school education, so you have a number of stellar choices. To help make your decision easier, we bring to you the following list of best schools in Mumbai. It consists of the best ICSE schools in Mumbai and the best CBSE schools in Mumbai.

Best Schools in Mumbai:



1. Smt. Sulochanadevi Singhania School

Located in Thane (West), this school was established in 1968 and has a campus space of 12.8 acres. The unique feature of this school is that it focuses on innovative and child-centered pedagogy. Up to Class 4, it uses a thematic teaching technique. From Classes 4 to 7, it uses a textbook policy. It is the best ICSE school in Mumbai with great value for money and academic rigor. The student to teacher ratio is 40:1 and the annual fee is approximately INR 30,000.

Advertisement

2. Dhirubhai Ambani International School

Situated in Bandra-Kurla Complex and established in 2003, this school boasts top-of-the-class infrastructure. The Chairperson of the school is Nita Ambani. Students graduating from this school have won scholarships to leading worldwide universities for higher education. It is also known for its Model United Nations and ‘TEDxYouth’ programs. This is one of the best ICSE schools in Mumbai with a student to teacher ratio of 7:1. It is co-ed and fosters a positive attitude towards learning.

Advertisement

3. The Cathedral & John Connon School

Located on Purshottamdas Thakurdas Marg, this co-ed school was established in 1860 by the Anglo-Scottish Education Society. It has a gorgeous heritage façade, state-of-the-art technologies for information technology (IT)-enabled classrooms, and advanced art and music studios. The library houses more than 35,000 books. It is well-known for cultural activities. The student to teacher ratio ranges between 10:1 and 38:1 (depending on the class), and the annual fee is INR 1.2 lakh. This is one of the top schools in Mumbai.

Advertisement

4. R.N. Podar School

This is the best CBSE school in Mumbai. Founded in 1998, this school is run by the Anandilal Ganesh Podar Society. It is a tech-driven institution. It follows a unique teaching model that helps nurture students to prepare them for the challenges of the modern, fast-paced world. This makes learning a fun experience. It boasts well-equipped science laboratories, activity rooms, computers labs, playpens, playgrounds, and a library. The smart classrooms are always IT-enabled. Choose this best school in Mumbai with CBSE for your child.

Advertisement

5. Campion School

Situated in Cooperage Road, Fort, this school started with 23 students. It was founded by Jesuits in 1943. It is an all-boys school. The unique feature of this school is the newly added subject called ’skill development’. The Mumbai School Sports Association also gave it the Best Boys School in Sports Education award for 2014-2015. The student to teacher ratio is 19:1 and the annual fee is INR 70,000. In addition, each classroom has a dedicated computer and projector, making it one of the best ICSE schools in Mumbai.

Advertisement

6. Jamnabai Narsee School

Located in Vile Parle and founded in 1970, this international school has a good campus where, every year, sports meets for differently-abled children are held. Music and sports are included in the curriculum. Every classroom is stocked with the latest technology. This ICSE school has a student to teacher ratio of 16:1. The Head of School, Jasmine Madhani, has stated that the school focuses on implementing values with academic excellence and a student-centric learning methodology. It enjoys high ratings for cultural activities and academic rigor. Therefore, it is considered as one of the best schools in Mumbai.

Advertisement

7. Apeejay School

This is considered as one of the best CBSE schools in Mumbai. Set up in Navi Mumbai in 1986, this school has seen consistent academic performance and success year after year. It has well-rounded co-curricular activities as well as quality academic curriculums. The facilities include a science park, infirmary, remedial services, and counseling services. The extra-curricular activities offered include football, swimming, volleyball, yoga, dramatics, dance, music, life skills, and environmental studies, among others. This makes it one of the best schools in Mumbai for CBSE.

Advertisement

8. Bombay Scottish School

This is one of the top schools in Mumbai. Situated in Mahim, the school was founded in 1847 and renamed in 1976. The school is known for its exciting sports facilities like gymnastics and target practice shooting. It also holds workshops in holidays for interested students to improve upon their life skills. It is an institution, which focuses on cultivating creativity and conducts several competitions and seminars. The Principal of the school, Molly Paul, has stated that the school endeavors to sustain an engaging environment where teachers and students can develop their true potential to assume their roles as productive and responsible members of society.

Advertisement



This is the list of the best schools in Mumbai. Depending on your preference, you can choose a school, which is ICSE or CBSE. Many of these schools have Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) that allow you to be actively involved in your child’s academic progress. Choose a school according to what your child wants to excel in, be it academia, sports, arts, or any other interest.