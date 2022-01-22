Admissions Open For IGNOU's AITCE Approved MBA Courses For 2022 Session

The School of Management Studies (SOMS), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), has started the admission procedure for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the January 2022 session. Eligible and interested candidates may apply for admission by visiting the official website at ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in/ and filling the admission form.

According to the official notice issued by IGNOU, "The MBA program, which is considered the flagship programme of the university, has recently been restructured completely based on industry-academia needs." The MBA course offered by IGNOU has been approved by AICTE and offers specialisations in Human Resource Management, Financial Management, Marketing Management, Operations Management, and Services Management courses.

According to a statement issued by the institute, this course has been designed by experienced academicians and industry experts. The course will help the students attain knowledge of the traditional and latest management concepts. This programme has an affordable fee and is offered across India and in selected foreign countries. The minimum duration of the course is 2 years, and the maximum is 4 years. SOMS, IGNOU, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF) to offer an MBA in Banking and Finance (MBF).

Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the course must have a Bachelor’s Degree of a minimum of 3 years with at least 50% marks (45% in the case of candidates belonging to the reserved category)

Candidates must have qualified CAIIB examinations of the Indian Institute of Banking and Finance, Mumbai, and be awarded the requisite qualification/credentials therefore by the Institute

Candidates should have working experience of at least 2 years in any financial service sector.

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)