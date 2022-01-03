AP EAMCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will be releasing the AP EAMCET BiPC 2021 round one seat allotment result on Monday. January 3, 2022. As of now, counselling is underway for Engineering Agriculture Medical Common Entrance Test. No official time for releasing results has been announced yet. However, it is likely to be out by evening. Candidates who got them registered will be able to check and download the allotment order from the official website, eapcet.sche.aptonline.in.

AP EAMCET BiPC 2021 counselling is being conducted for admissions to various Engineering and Pharmacy courses offered by the colleges of Andhra Pradesh. The registration process has been ended around 2 weeks ago on December 25, 2021. Post-closing of registration window, candidates were provided with an option of selecting and editing Web Options as well. In order to check the first allotment result, candidates should be ready with their EAMCET hall ticket number and Date of Birth. They can also refer to the step-by-step process shared below for reference.

AP EAMCET BiPC 2021: Here is how to check seat allotment result

Registered candidates must go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Engineering Agrculture Medical Common Entrance Test – eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the Homepage, candidates should click on the link that reads, 'Provisional allotment letter uploaded.'

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to feed in details like hall ticket number and date of birth and also other required details

Post submitting the AP EAMCET BiPC 2021 seat allotment result will be displayed on screen

Candidates should go through it, download the same and take printout of allotment order for future references.

Candidates must know that once the seat allotment order is out, details on the admissions process will be uploaded on the official website. During this phase, candidates will have to do self-reporting, payment of fees, and other formalities. The dates for the same have not been announced as of now. Candiadtes are advised to keep an eye on the official website for updates on AP EAMCET BiPC 2021.