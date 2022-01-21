AP ICET Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Today

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) had released a schedule for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, AP ICET Counselling 2021. As per schedule, the second round seat allotment result will be out on Friday, January 21, 2022. Registered candidates will be able to check allotment order once released on the official website, icet-sche.aptonline.in. To be noted that most probably, the AP ICET Counselling 2021 will end after this round. The official notice related to second round mentions that it is also the final round of counselling. If so, the candidates will not be able to be a part of any other round.

As of now, any official time for the release of AP ICET Round 2 seat allotment result has not been announced. However, it is being expected to be out in the second half. The direct link will be activated only after the release of results. The steps to check AP ICET seat allotment result have been mentioned below.

AP ICET Counselling 2021: Here is how to check seat allotment result

Registered candidates will have to go to the official website of Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test, icet-sche.aptonline.in.

On the Homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download Final Phase Allotment Letter.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter login details like ICET hall ticket number and date of birth

Post submitting the details, the AP ICET seat allotment 2021 for round 2 will be displayed on screen

Candidates should go through it, download it and take its printout for future reference

After the release of result, next step is to complete the admission process. Candidates are further informed that they have to complete the admissions process to ensure they don't miss out on their seats. Reporting at colleges is scheduled to begin on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Official notice reads, "The original certificates need not be deposited in the college at the time of admission. Candidates are instructed to visit the website for rules of admission under PH/NCC/SPORTS/CAP/AI Authority and for priorities."

Documents Required for AP ICET Admission