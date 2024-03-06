Advertisement

Applications for free admissions in the first class under the Right to Education Act will start from today, March 5. B Srinivasa Rao, State Additional Project Director, Samagra Siksha, Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh announced this development on Monday, stating that a total of 9,350 seats have been earmarked under this Act across all private schools in the state.

Application Process

To secure admission in the first class, students are required to submit their applications online starting from the 5th of this month. The deadline for application submission is set for March 25. Applications must be filled through the official website cse.ap.gov.in.

Submission Channels

Online applications should be routed through village and ward secretariats, net centers, Mee Seva Kendras, and Mandal Education Officer offices. It is essential to note that offline applications will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Eligibility Criteria

Students seeking admission must have completed five years by June 1, 2024, to join state syllabus schools, whereas for CBSE, ICSE, and IB syllabus schools, the completion requirement is by April 1, 2024. Additionally, students' annual family income should not exceed Rs. 1.20 lakhs for those from rural areas and Rs. 1.44 lakhs for those from urban areas.

Contact Information

For further details and inquiries, individuals can reach out via the toll-free number 18004258599. Interested applicants are urged to adhere to the specified deadlines and eligibility criteria to avail of this opportunity for free admissions in private schools under the Right to Education Act.