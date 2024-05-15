Advertisement

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has initiated the registration process for the Bihar Under Graduate Engineering Admission Counselling (UGEAC) 2024. Eligible candidates keen on pursuing undergraduate engineering courses can now access the Bihar UGEAC counselling registration form on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. The deadline for filling out the Bihar UGEAC 2024 counselling application form is June 10.

Candidates are reminded that the fee payment window for Bihar UGEAC 2024 will close on June 11, with the application correction window available from June 12 to 13. As per the official schedule, the Bihar UGEAC merit list 2024 is slated for release on June 15.

Bihar UGEAC 2024 Eligibility Criteria:

To qualify for Bihar UGEAC 2024, candidates must fulfill the following criteria:

Completion of Class 12 examination with any of the following subjects: Physics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Computer Science, Electronics, Information Technology, Biology, Informatics Practices, Biotechnology, Technical Vocational Subject, Agriculture, Engineering Graphics, Business Studies, or Entrepreneurship. For Agriculture Engineering, candidates in the Agriculture stream must have obtained at least 45% marks (40% for reserved category candidates) in the aforementioned subjects combined.

Alternatively, candidates who have completed a minimum of a 3-year diploma examination with at least 45% marks (40% for reserved category candidates) may also be eligible, subject to seat vacancies.

Bihar UGEAC 2024: Reservation Criteria:

Candidates are allocated seats based on the following reservation criteria:

Scheduled Caste (SC): 16%

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 1%

Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 18%

Backward Class (BC): 12%

Reserved Category Girls (RCG): 3%

Reserved for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 10%

Unreserved Category (UR): 40%

Prospective candidates are urged to review the eligibility criteria and reservation guidelines carefully before proceeding with the registration process.

For further information and to access the Bihar UGEAC 2024 counselling registration form, visit the official website of BCECEB.