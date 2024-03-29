×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

BIMTECH Launches Professional Courses Across 7 Countries, Inaugurates Center at Greater Noida

BIMTECH will provide training to aspiring students and professionals in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Education News
Representative | Image: Shutterstock
  • 2 min read
Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), a renowned B-school in India, has launched 8 professional courses available both online and offline, catering to students and professionals across 7 countries. These courses are designed to facilitate teaching and learning in support of CII qualifications, accredited by the Chartered Insurance Institute – Accredited Professional Development Centre (CII APDC) (Conditional Status).

With the support of the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), BIMTECH will provide training to aspiring students and professionals in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar. These professional courses in insurance cover a wide range, including Award in General Insurance, Insurance Law, Economics and Business, Advanced Claims, Reinsurance, Risk Management in Insurance, Strategic Underwriting, and Strategic Claims Management.

Focused on quality and professionalism, these courses prioritize practical evaluation of teaching methods, up-to-date teaching materials, and suitable teaching facilities. Additionally, they aim to nurture professionalism through credible tutors, robust management systems, and comprehensive student support services. By adhering to the APDC accreditation standards, BIMTECH ensures internationally recognized high standards in education and training provision.

To facilitate these professional courses, BIMTECH inaugurated a center at its Greater Noida campus on March 29, 2024, in the presence of Mr. Sakate Khaitan, Senior Partner at Khaitan Legal Associates. Mr. Khaitan emphasized the significance of achieving CII APDC status, highlighting its role in enhancing an organization's prestige and offering exclusive teaching and learning facilities for CII qualifications.

Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director of BIMTECH, expressed pride in achieving CII APDC status after years of hard work. She emphasized the institution's commitment to launching tailored courses to meet evolving job market demands and industry standards. The center at BIMTECH's Greater Noida campus is envisioned to provide a conducive and enriching learning environment, nurturing students into exceptional leaders capable of making significant contributions to society.

Drawing inspiration from Late Basant Kumar Birla, BIMTECH continues to pioneer innovative programs like PGDM in Insurance & Retail Management, shaping individuals into global leaders. Ranked 48th in the Management category according to the NIRF 2023 ranking, and securing the 17th rank among the top private B-Schools in India, BIMTECH boasts a robust alumni network of over 7000 individuals, fostering a symbiotic relationship and excelling in management education.

Published March 29th, 2024 at 17:32 IST

