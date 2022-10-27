CAT 2022 Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

CAT 2022 Admit Card: The CAT 2022 hall tickets have been released for those candidates who have applied for the IIM entrance test. The hall tickets are available on the official website and candidates can download them by visiting iimcat.ac.in. To download the admit card, candidates are required to log in to the CAT official website with credentials including their application numbers and dates of birth to download the admit card.

This entrance examination is being conducted for admission of eligible candidates to postgraduate and fellow programmes in management at Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and some other business schools. According to the schedule, the CAT 2022 is scheduled for November 27 at 150 test cities, and the exam will be held in 3 shifts. Candidates must carry CAT admit card 2022 to the exam centre along with valid ID proof while appearing for the CAT exam 2022. It is strongly advised that candidates must follow the below given steps to download the CAT Admit Card 2022.

Here's how to download the CAT admit card 2022

Step 1: To download the CAT admit card, candidates must visit iimcat.ac.in.

Then, on the home page, click on the link to download the hall ticket.

Step 3: Now enter your login information.

Step 4: Candidates then need to click on the "Submit" button and then download the admit card.

Step 5: Save a copy or take the printout for future use.

NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative