The Education Department has announced the admission process for Class 11 in government schools under the Directorate of Education (DoE) in Delhi. Students residing in Delhi who aspire to enroll in Class 11 for the academic session 2024-25 can register from today, May 22 (12 noon). The last date to register is June 7 till 5pm.

Subsequently, the education department will publish the list of allotted schools for registered candidates on June 18, with document verification scheduled from June 19 to June 26.

A second cycle of admissions is slated to take place from July 1 to July 10. The list of allotted schools for registered candidates will be revealed on July 27, followed by document verification for admission in the allotted schools from July 23 to July 31.

For those who miss out on the earlier cycles, a third cycle of the admission process will commence from August 1 to August 10. The list of allotted schools will be made available on August 20, and document verification will be conducted between August 21 and August 31.

It's important to note that students who passed Class 10 during the academic session 2023-24 from government or government-aided schools under the DoE are ineligible to apply for registration. Instead, they are advised to seek assistance from their last attended school if a transfer to another government school is required.

As the admission process unfolds, students and parents are urged to stay updated with the latest information provided by the Education Department to ensure a smooth and hassle-free enrollment experience for Class 11.

Click here for official notice.

Click here to apply online.

Delhi Class 11 Admissions: Eligibility Criteria

Pass % varies depending on the stream chosen (e.g., Science, Commerce, Humanities).

Subjects/Grades required (minimum %) specified for each stream.

Stream Aggregate Pass % Subjects/Grades Required (minimum %) Science (with 55% English: 50% Maths) Standard Maths/Basic Maths/Maths: 50% Science: 50% Science (without 55% English: 50% Maths) Standard Maths/Basic Maths/Maths: 40% Science: 50% Commerce (with 50% English: 45% Maths) Standard Maths/Basic Maths/Maths: 50% Social Science: 45% Commerce 50% English: 45% or Hindi: 45% (without Maths) Social Science: 45% Humanities Pass Must have been declared Pass at the Secondary School Examination by CBSE or its equivalent board. For Economics: Aggregate of at least 45%. For Mathematics: At least 50% in Standard Mathematics/Basic Mathematics/Mathematics.

Age Criteria: For Class XI, the normal age criteria (without any relaxation) are as follows:

As of March 31, 2024, students should have completed the age of 15 years but be less than 17 years old.

How to apply for Delhi govt school class 11 admissions

Visit the official website- edudel.nic.in

Click on Class 11 registration link

Fill in general information including personal details, last school attended, and subjects studied.

Upload mark sheet of the class 10th exam

Select the desired stream

Verify the details and submit the form.

Admission Process:

School allotment based on availability of vacant seats, subject combinations, and infrastructure.

Documents Required

a). Personal details likename, father's, mother'sname & residential address, details of last school attended (if any).

b). Aadhaar Number/ UID of the child (Desirable).

c). Bank AccountNumber of the child along with name of the Bank's Branch & its IFSC (Desirable).

d). Date of Birth of Child.

e). Subjects studied & marks obtained in the previous class.

f). Applicants have to select the stream.

g). Upload Mark Sheet of previous class (in pdf form with size less than 300 KB)

