×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 06:47 IST

Delhi Govt Schools Admission 2024-25: Registration Begins For Classes 6 to 9 Today; How To Apply

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, is all set to kick off the registration process for admissions to Delhi government schools for classes 6 to 9 today.

Reported by: Nandini Verma
Delhi Government Schools Admission 2024-25: Registration Begins Today
Delhi Government Schools Admission 2024-25: Registration Begins Today | Image:Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, is all set to kick off the registration process for admissions to Delhi government schools for classes 6 to 9 for the academic session 2024-25 starting from April 8th. Parents keen on securing admission for their children in Delhi government schools are required to complete the registration form available on the official website, edudel.nic.in.

Admission Process Overview:

Admissions for Delhi government schools falling under the non-plan category will be conducted in three cycles. The registration deadline for the first cycle is April 17th. Subsequently, the DOE will release the school allotment list of registered students on April 29th. The document submission and verification process for admission to the allotted school will commence from April 30th to May 10th, 2024.

For students currently enrolled or associated with the National Service Scheme (NSO) in government or government-aided schools, the official notice advises contacting their last attended school for guidance on transfer or readmission procedures.

Advertisement

Age Criteria for Delhi Schools Non-Plan Admission 2024:

Parents are advised to review the class-wise age criteria for admission to Delhi government schools for classes 6 to 9. Maximum and minimum age relaxation of six months can be applied for at the discretion of the Heads of Schools (HoS).

Advertisement

Class Age Criteria 6 Completed age of 10 but less than 12 years 7 Completed age of 11 but less than 13 years 8 Completed age of 12 but less than 14 years 9 Completed age of 13 but less than 15 years

Delhi Schools Non-Plan Admission 2024: Schedule

For a comprehensive understanding of the admission schedule, refer to the following table detailing the 2nd and 3rd cycle activities:

Activity Cycle 2 Cycle 3 Online registration May 15 to June 6 July 7 to July 31 Display of allotted schools June 27 August 12 Submission, verification of documents for admission to allotted schools June 28 to July 6 August 13 to August 8

Advertisement

Ensure timely registration to secure admission for your child into Delhi government schools. Plan accordingly to meet the deadlines set for each admission cycle.

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 06:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is presently under the control of Russia.

Drone Attack at Ukraine

9 minutes ago
POLICE

Sex Racket Busted

9 minutes ago
WWE

WWE WrestleMania live

11 minutes ago
The Noida Police has issued an advisory warning of possible traffic diversions on January 25.

Noida Traffic Advisory

20 minutes ago
Kerala Lottery Wednesday Result Today

Kerala Lottery Today

25 minutes ago
Fans react to Damian Priest victory

Priest beats McIntyre

25 minutes ago
Maharashtra Man Hurls Stone at School Bus as Students Chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Delhi School Admissions

30 minutes ago
WWE

Drew McIntyre ROBBED!

an hour ago
Roman Reigns sends warning to Cody Rhodes

WWE: Reigns Warns Rhodes

an hour ago
Virat Kohli

Shahzad on Kohli

3 hours ago
MI players take lap of honour

MI take lap of honour

3 hours ago
Romario Shepherd

Hardik reacts to Romario

3 hours ago
Boeing Mishap

Denver Emergency Landing

6 hours ago
Jayesh Rana

Jayesh Rana in focus

6 hours ago
death

Toddler Dies in Hyderabad

6 hours ago
LSG

LSG vs GT standouts

7 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp

Klopp on MU vs ARS

7 hours ago
Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah in record books

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Suffering From Diabetes? Foods To Include In Your Diet

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  2. UP Shocker: Minor Deaf-Mute Girl Raped in Aligarh

    India News9 hours ago

  3. Be Careful in Publishing Ads Disguised As News Item, EC Warns Newspapers

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Pakistan: 13-Year-Old Boy Raped Inside Mosque, Accused Man Arrested

    World11 hours ago

  5. 'Jo Bharat Ko Aankh Dikhate The Aab Woh...': PM's Veiled Dig at Pak

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo