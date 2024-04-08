Advertisement

The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, is all set to kick off the registration process for admissions to Delhi government schools for classes 6 to 9 for the academic session 2024-25 starting from April 8th. Parents keen on securing admission for their children in Delhi government schools are required to complete the registration form available on the official website, edudel.nic.in.

Admission Process Overview:

Admissions for Delhi government schools falling under the non-plan category will be conducted in three cycles. The registration deadline for the first cycle is April 17th. Subsequently, the DOE will release the school allotment list of registered students on April 29th. The document submission and verification process for admission to the allotted school will commence from April 30th to May 10th, 2024.

For students currently enrolled or associated with the National Service Scheme (NSO) in government or government-aided schools, the official notice advises contacting their last attended school for guidance on transfer or readmission procedures.

Age Criteria for Delhi Schools Non-Plan Admission 2024:

Parents are advised to review the class-wise age criteria for admission to Delhi government schools for classes 6 to 9. Maximum and minimum age relaxation of six months can be applied for at the discretion of the Heads of Schools (HoS).

Class Age Criteria 6 Completed age of 10 but less than 12 years 7 Completed age of 11 but less than 13 years 8 Completed age of 12 but less than 14 years 9 Completed age of 13 but less than 15 years

Delhi Schools Non-Plan Admission 2024: Schedule

For a comprehensive understanding of the admission schedule, refer to the following table detailing the 2nd and 3rd cycle activities:

Activity Cycle 2 Cycle 3 Online registration May 15 to June 6 July 7 to July 31 Display of allotted schools June 27 August 12 Submission, verification of documents for admission to allotted schools June 28 to July 6 August 13 to August 8

Ensure timely registration to secure admission for your child into Delhi government schools. Plan accordingly to meet the deadlines set for each admission cycle.