Digital University Kerala Invites Applications For PhD Programme, Here's How To Apply

Image: Shutterstock
Digital University Kerala is inviting applications for DUK Admissions 2022 for the doctoral or PhD program. Interested candidates can get themselves enrolled for PhD course 2022 offered by the DUK. In order to get themselves registered, candidates will have to go to the official website-- duk.ac.in. The last date to apply for DUK PhD program is August 26, 2022. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria, application fee, application process, and other PhD admission details here.
DUK offers three types of PhD programs. The first is full-time Regular Ph.D, second is part-time Regular Ph.D., and Industry Regular Ph.D the research area includes programs in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Digital Sciences, and Informatics. The fellowship amount is Rs 20,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 30,000 per month in the first, second and third year respectively.
Official statement reads, "In the part-time regular programme, the candidates can work with a faculty member of DUK remotely while in full-time employment. In the industry regular programme, candidates can work full-time in the DUK or an industry research lab. The candidates must also choose a mentor from their organization to act as a coordinator. The last date for submitting applications is August 26, 2022. For more details and to apply online, visit duk.ac.in/doctoral-programmes-at-duk."