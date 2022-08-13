Digital University Kerala Invites Applications For PhD Programme, Here's How To Apply

Digital University Kerala is inviting applications for DUK Admissions 2022 for the doctoral or PhD program. Interested candidates can get themselves enrolled for PhD course 2022 offered by the DUK. In order to get themselves registered, candidates will have to go to the official website-- duk.ac.in. The last date to apply for DUK PhD program is August 26, 2022. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria, application fee, application process, and other PhD admission details here.

DUK PhD Admission 2022: Check PhD programme details here

DUK offers three types of PhD programs. The first is full-time Regular Ph.D, second is part-time Regular Ph.D., and Industry Regular Ph.D the research area includes programs in Computer Science and Engineering, Electronics Engineering, Digital Sciences, and Informatics. The fellowship amount is Rs 20,000, Rs 25,000, and Rs 30,000 per month in the first, second and third year respectively.

DUK PhD Admissions 2022: List of important dates

DUK PhD application process is underway

DUK PhD application last date is August 26, 2022

DRAT 2022 will be conducted on September 4, 2022

DRAT shortlisted candidates list will be out on September 11, 2022

School level selection process will start on September 17, 2022

The selection process will end on September 27, 2022

DUK PhD Admissions 2022: Check eligibility criteria and application fee details here

Candidates who want to apply for the PhD program should have a 2 year (or more) Master’s degree with 60% marks or an M.Phil degree with 60% coursework marks in a discipline relevant to the school in which the candidate is applying is required. For further details, refer to the official website. Application fee: Interested candidates applying for the DUK admissions will have to pay the application fee of Rs 1500. SC/ST and differently-abled candidates should know that there is no application fee for them. If a candidate wishes to apply to more than one school or type of Ph.D program, he/she has to register and apply separately and pay the application fee for each school.