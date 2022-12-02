DU Admissions: CSAS Spot Round 2 Allocation List To Be Out Today; Know How To Check

The DU Admissions 2022 CSAS Spot Round 2 Allocation List will be released by Delhi University today, December 2, 2022. According to the official notice, the spot round 2 allocation list will be released by the university at 5 pm. today. All those candidates who have registered themselves for spot admission can check the list by visiting the official site of DU at du.ac.in. According to the official information, the link to accept the allocated seats will be available for the candidates between December 3 and December 4, 2022. The college can verify and approve the online applications from December 3 to December 5, 2022. Candidates can pay the fees until December 6, 2022.

DU Admissions 2022: Here's how to check the CSAS spot round allocation list

Step 1: To check the CSAS spot round allocation list, candidates are required to visit the official site of DU at du.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the admission link, and a new page will open.

Step 3: Then, press the Spot Round 2 Allocation List link available on the home page.

Step 4: Enter the login details, and the result will be displayed.

Step 5: Download the page and keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

According to the PTI, more than 19,000 candidates have applied for around 12,000 seats in Delhi University colleges in the second spot allocation round for UG admissions. The list of vacant seats for the second spot round of the CSAS was released by the university on Monday, and the candidates were given time until Wednesday. All candidates who make the DU UG Admissions spot-sound-2 list are required to accept their seats between December 3 (10 am) and December 4 (4:59 pm).

Image: Shutterstock/Representative