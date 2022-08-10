DU UG Admissions 2022 Likely To Be Delayed By A Week Due To CUET Postponement

DU UG Admissions 2022: Aspirants wishing to take admission in DU should know that the admission process for Delhi University’s undergraduate courses is likely to be delayed. It is being predicted that the DU UG admission 2022 may get delayed by at least a week due to the extension of the CUET-UG schedule. To be noted that the schedule was extended due to exam cancellation at several centres because of technical glitches.

The CUET UG 2022 revised schedule highlights the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG which was earlier scheduled to end on August 20, 2022. It will now conclude on August 28, 2022. From this year, admission to all undergraduate courses in the university will be done through CUET. NTA announced that fresh admit cards will be issued.

Reports suggest that a senior DU official said, “The admission process is expected to stretch longer by a week as CUET was rescheduled. The entire admission process will take over a month. The admission process is now expected to be completed by September-end and classes for first-year students to begin in the first or second week of October. Earlier, the university was planning to start the classes by September-end."

NTA created grievance redressal e-mail

NTA has also created an exclusive grievance redressal e-mail. The grievances of candidates regarding subject combination, medium, question paper, etc. (if any) can be sent to cuetgrievance@nta.ac.in. Candidates must mention their Application Number while sending their grievance. The grievances will be addressed and examination for such candidates, if required, will also be conducted after 20 August 2022. The candidates are also advised to be in touch with the NTA website www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination.

