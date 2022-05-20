IAF AFCAT Notification 2023 Released, Check Important Details Here

In an important notification released by the Indian Air Force, it has informed about the Air Force Common Admission Test. The notification released by the Indian Air Force reads that "IAF invites men and women from Indian citizens as per the citizenship act 1955 to be a part of the Indian Air Force as commissioned officers in flying and ground duty (technical and non-technical) branches." The notice further read that the "registration for online applications will open on June 1, 2022, at 11:00 am and close on June 30 2022 at 05:00 pm. Candidates can apply by visiting the - careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.

According to the official notice, "Training will commence in the first week of July 2023 for all courses at Air Force Academy Dundigal (Hyderabad). The duration of training for Flying and Ground Duty (Technical) Branches is 74 weeks and that of Ground Duty (Non-Technical) Branches is 52 weeks at Air Force Training Establishments. PAN Card and account in SBI/ Nationalised Bank is mandatory at the time of joining Air Force Academy. Aadhaar Card is mandatory for registration."

Official Notice

IAF AFCAT | Age Limit

Flying Branch: 20 to 24 years as of 01 July 2023 i.e. born between 02 July 1999 to 01 July 2003 (both dates inclusive). Upper age the limit for candidates holding valid and current Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) is relaxable up to 26 year i.e. born between 02 July 1997 to 01 July 2003 (both dates inclusive).

Ground Duty (Technical/ Non-Technical) Branches. 20 to 26 years as on 01 July, 2023 i.e. born between 02 July 1997 to 01 July 2003 both dates Inclusive).

Indian Air Force AFCAT | Post Details

Post: AFCAT Entry (Air Force Common Admission Test) 02/2022. Pay Scale: 56100 – 110700/- (Level -10)

Post: NCC Special Entry. Pay Scale: 56100 – 110700/- (Level -10)

Post: Meteorology Entry. Pay Scale: 56100 – 110700/- (Level -10)

AFCAT 2 Recruitment 2022 | Important dates

Starting date for online application submission: June 01, 2022

Last date for online application submission: June 30, 2022

IAF AFCAT | Application Fee

For AFCAT Entry candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 250/-

For NCC Special Entry & Meteorology candidates are exempted from paying any application fee

IAF AFCAT 2022 | Here's how to apply

Visit the official website at careerindianairforce.cdac.in or afcat.cdac.in.

Click on the appropriate link

Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents

Pay the application fees

Take a printout of the application fees for future reference

Image: Shutterstock/ Representative