IGNOU 2022 BE.d, BSc Admission 2022: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Check Details Here

IGNOU BE.d admission 2022: IGNOU or Indira Gandhi National Open University is scheduled to close the registration process for BE.d and BSc Nursing entrance exams on Sunday, April 24, 2022. All those candidates who are interested for applying but have not got themselves registered yet should make sure to apply by April 24, 2022. In order to apply, they will have to go to the official website ignou.ac.in and follow the steps mentioned below.
Candidates should know that the entrance examination fee is Rs. 1000. Recently the university has also extended the assignment submission deadline for the December 2021 term-end examination. Students can now submit their assignments by April 30, while for the June 2022 Term-End Examination, the deadline for submission is May 15, 2022.
IGNOU 2022 BE.d admission: Follow these steps to apply
- Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.
- Step 2: On the homepage, look for the relevant link and fill in personal, programme, and all other required details
- Step 3: In the next step, they will have to upload scanned photograph and signature, pay the application fee
- Step 4: Preview the application and click on submit
- Step 5: Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for future reference
Eligibility for BSc and BEd
- For BSc in Nursing, candidates must have a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of two years of experience in the profession after becoming a Registered Nurse and Registered Midwife (RNRM).
- Candidates having a diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) with a minimum of five years of experience in the profession after RNRM are also eligible to apply.
- For BEd programme, candidates should have at least 50 percent marks in either the bachelor's degree or the master's degree in sciences, social sciences, commerce, or humanities. A Bachelor's degree in engineering or technology with a specialization in science and mathematics, or an equivalent qualification, is required.
- Candidates must also have experience as in-service teachers in elementary education, and they must have completed an NCTE-recognized education programme through physical mode.