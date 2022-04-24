IGNOU 2022 BE.d, BSc Admission 2022: Deadline To Register Ends Today, Check Details Here

IGNOU BE.d admission 2022: IGNOU or Indira Gandhi National Open University is scheduled to close the registration process for BE.d and BSc Nursing entrance exams on Sunday, April 24, 2022. All those candidates who are interested for applying but have not got themselves registered yet should make sure to apply by April 24, 2022. In order to apply, they will have to go to the official website ignou.ac.in and follow the steps mentioned below.

Candidates should know that the entrance examination fee is Rs. 1000. Recently the university has also extended the assignment submission deadline for the December 2021 term-end examination. Students can now submit their assignments by April 30, while for the June 2022 Term-End Examination, the deadline for submission is May 15, 2022.

IGNOU 2022 BE.d admission: Follow these steps to apply

Step 1: Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of IGNOU at ignou.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the relevant link and fill in personal, programme, and all other required details

Step 3: In the next step, they will have to upload scanned photograph and signature, pay the application fee

Step 4: Preview the application and click on submit

Step 5: Candidates should keep a hard copy of the same for future reference

Eligibility for BSc and BEd