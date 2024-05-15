Advertisement

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started the registration process for admission to the July 2024 session. Eligible candidates interested in pursuing Open and Distance Learning (ODL) programmes can register through the official portals: ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in for ODL programmes and ignouiop.samarth.edu.in for online programmes.

The deadline to complete the IGNOU July admission form for 2024 is June 30. The university offers admission to various master's, bachelor's, postgraduate diplomas, diplomas, postgraduate certificates, and certificate programmes.

"The July 2024 fresh-admission cycle for UG, PG, PG diploma, diploma, certificate, and awareness programmes offered through ODL and online mode has commenced," IGNOU announced.

How to Apply for IGNOU July Admission 2024:

Visit the official website, ignou.ac.in. Look for the “July Admission 2024” link on the homepage. Choose the appropriate online or ODL programme link. Fill out the application form as per the programme requirements and pay the application fees. Download the form and keep a printout for reference.

Documents Required for IGNOU July Admission 2024:

Candidates need to upload scanned copies of the following documents while applying for IGNOU ODL and Online programmes:

Scanned photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

Scanned copy of relevant educational qualification (less than 200 KB)

Scanned copy of experience certificate (if any) (less than 200 KB)

Scanned copy of category certificate, if SC/ST/OBC (less than 200 KB)

As per the university's refund policy, candidates are eligible for a full refund of the program fee if they cancel their application before admission confirmation. If cancellation occurs within 15 days after confirmation, a deduction of Rs 500 will be made from the refund. For cancellations within 16-90 days, a deduction of Rs 1,000 will apply before issuing the refund. No refunds will be provided beyond 90 days of the cancellation notification.

For further details and to apply, candidates are advised to visit the official website of IGNOU.