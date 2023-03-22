IIIT Delhi Launches M.Tech Research Programme, Graduates Can Also Apply; Full Details Here

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at IIIT-Delhi has announced the launch of its new Master of Technology (Research) program in CSE. The 2-year program is designed to nurture students at the pre-doctorate level for solving complex research problems in computer science and engineering relevant to industry and society. Students with a B.E./B.Tech. degree in CSE/IT/ECE/EE, an M.C.A., or an M.Sc. in Mathematics/Statistics with a valid GATE score can apply for the course. The online application process began on March 20 and will end on April 23 at 5 pm. For more information on the program, eligibility, and the application process, students should visit the IIIT-Delhi website.

M.Tech. Research Assistantship

There will be a research assistantship of Rs. 21000/- per month. Candidates will be eligible for M.Tech. (Research) Assistantship. GATE score above the qualifying marks announced by GATE in the respective year, i.e., 2021/2022/2023, will be considered valid. Assistantship for M.Tech. (Research) students will be paid through AICTE-Direct benefit transfer (DBT) to the student's account directly, at the rate of Rs. 12,400/- per month as per the approval of MHRD, Govt. of India for a maximum of 24 months from the date of starting of the classes at IIIT-Delhi. Institute will provide the necessary support to the students to get the assistantship. In addition, IIITD will provide extra support of Rs. 8600/- per month for a maximum of 24 months from the date of starting the classes at IIIT-Delhi.

Selection Process

There are a total of 10 seats for the programme. Aspirants can apply online for the programme by paying Rs 500 fee. All candidates meeting the basic eligibility criteria will be invited for the PGCAT-IIITD exam followed by an interview. The offline selection process will be held on April 30. Candidates have to report at IIIT Delhi at 8.30 am.

Fee Structure

The tuition Fee is divided into two equal instalments Equivalent to ~50% of the regular M.Tech CSE program fee-- Rs 3,06,667

Alumni fee -- Rs 2,000

Security Money (Refundable) -- Rs 10,000

Total Fee payable -- Rs 3,18,667

"At the end of the program, the students are expected to have a comprehensive in-depth understanding of a foundational topic of today’s cutting-edge computing technology. They will be able to apply existing algorithms, models, and techniques to solve research problems efficiently. They will also be able to design, develop, and evaluate new systems for novel applications that meet the desired needs of industry and society. In addition to developing their technical skills, students will also learn professional and ethical responsibility. They will be able to communicate effectively with a wide range of audiences and will be able to work effectively both individually and as part of a team," said Dr Bapi Chatterjee, Assistant Professor (CSE)