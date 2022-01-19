IIM Ahmedabad Revises Rules For MBA Admissions; Scraps Bachelors Degree As Criteria

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the admission committee of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has decided to change the qualification level for admission into MBA courses. As per the latest changes made by IIM Ahmedabad, the bachelor’s degree as a criterion for admission to the postgraduate programme (PGPM) for the 2022-24 batch has been scrapped. The Institute will select students on a scale of 25 on the basis of Class 10, Class 12 marks, and the candidate’s work experience.

"The admission of the students will now be done on a scale of 25 on the basis of Class 10, Class 12 marks, and the candidate’s work experience. The AR now will be computed on a scale of 25 (considering class 10 and class 12 marks as well as the candidate’s work experience) and the points will be pro-rated to 35, "according to an official notice by the institute.

IIM Ahmedabad: No bachelor’s degree required for MBA admissions

This decision has been taken by the institute in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, which has forced many universities in the last two years to cancel the examinations. The selection committee computed the results for students on the basis of varied alternative criteria. Earlier, the CAT committee had also introduced similar admission criteria for the students as it decided to allow candidates to take the CAT-2021 exams without requiring any minimum percentage of marks in a bachelor’s degree.

IIM Ahmedabad: Formula to compute scores for admission

The following formula will now be used for computing the Composite Score (CS): CS = 0.35* (Pro-rated AR Score/35) + 0.65* (Normalised overall CAT Score) Where Pro-rated AR Score = [(AR score computed by taking 0 points for a Bachelor’s degree)/25] * 35. It is advised that candidates must read the entire information bulletin, available on the website at iim.ac.in. And regularly visit the official website for fresh updates.

