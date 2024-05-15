Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur has on Wednesday announced the launch of its inaugural batch of the Executive Certificate Programme titled "Leadership at Peak." This intensive leadership development course is meticulously designed to integrate real-world scenarios into leadership education, catering to senior executives with over 10 years of experience.

Scheduled to commence on June 16, 2024, the 7-month-long executive programme will unfold every Sunday from 10:30 am to 1:45 pm, conducted entirely online. The curriculum is thoughtfully crafted to align with current market trends and offers insights derived from a fusion of theoretical learning and practical wisdom shared by distinguished leaders across various domains, including Civil Services.

Expressing enthusiasm about the initiative, Dr. Ram Kumar Kakani, Director of IIM Raipur, remarked, "Our 'Leadership at Peak' programme stands as an unparalleled platform for senior professionals to enhance their skills and elevate their leadership acumen. Leveraging the expertise of IIM Raipur faculty and industry stalwarts, this course aims to provide participants with a comprehensive understanding of leadership dynamics. Additionally, the programme includes a 3-day on-campus immersion, providing a holistic experience of life at our esteemed campus."

The inaugural edition of the programme promises aspiring senior managers an opportunity to broaden their network and deepen their comprehension of effective leadership strategies. Participants can anticipate engaging in self-reflection on their leadership styles and crafting a robust leadership framework tailored to their individual contexts. Furthermore, attendees will be conferred with an executive alumni status from IIM Raipur, fostering enduring connections with peers across functions and industries.

The curriculum of the "Leadership at Peak" programme at IIM Raipur is meticulously structured to provoke insightful discussions and lectures on a myriad of topics essential for effective leadership. These include concepts such as Leadership and Change Management, Leadership Theories, Power and Influence, Ethics and Values, Team Building, Performance Management, and Integrating Technology for Leadership Enhancement.

For further details and registration, interested candidates can visit the official website of IIM Raipur.