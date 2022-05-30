IIMC Admissions 2022 Begins: Apply Via CUET Before June 18, New Course Introduced

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has started the admission process for admissions to the post-graduate diploma courses of mass communication and journalism. From this year onwards, the IIMC admissions will be done via Central University Entrance Test (CUET) which will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). Aspirants can apply online at cuet.nta.nic.in. The last date to register for IIMC admissions 2022 is June 18, 2022.

"There will be a common form and common exam for all subjects which will be conducted by NTA. As per the marks obtained by a candidate in the CUET, he or she will have to undergo counselling process in IIMC. The test paper codes for IIMC entrance exam is PGQP41. The serial numbers of each paper has been given in the official notice of NTA dated May 28.," said Raghuvinder Chawla, academic co-ordinator of IIMC.

IIMC introduces new course in Digital Media, overall seats increased

"This year, the number of seats has increased to 582 in total for all 9 courses. We have also introduced a new course on Digital Media from this year. This will be taught in Delhi, Jammu, Aizwal campuses only. Moreover, Hindi Journalism course will be taught in Amaravati and Jammu campuses of IIMC as well. Earlier only IIMC New Delhi campus had this course," he added.

IIMC Admissions 2022: Details of courses

There are a total of six campuses of IIMC in the country. The six campuses are in New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizwal, Amravati, Kottayam and Jammu. IIMC offers a total of eight different courses in mass communication and journalism. Check the names and serials number of their test paper codes here:

PG Diploma in English Journalism - 944 (f) PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism - 944 (e) PG Diploma in Radio & TV Journalism (Bilingual – English & Hindi) - 944 (g) PG Diploma in Advertising & Public Relations (Bilingual – English & Hindi) - 944 (i) PG Diploma in Digital Media - 944 (h) Delhi, Jammu, Aizwal campuses only PG Diploma in Odia Journalism PG Diploma in Marathi Journalism PG Diploma in Malayalam Journalism PG Diploma in Urdu Journalism

Note: The entrance exams for courses in Odia, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu Journalism will be held separately by IIMC. The application forms for these courses will be released by IIMC soon. Once released, the application forms will be available on the official website of IIMC- iimc.gov.in.

Click here to read IIMC Admission 2022 notice

Click here to apply for IIMC Admissions via CUET 2022

IIMC Admissions 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for admissions in IIMC. "Students who have appeared/are appearing for Final year/semester examination of their Bachelor’s Degree are also eligible to apply. If selected, their admission will be subject to their producing at least a Provisional marks-sheet/Certificate in original from their college/university. On completion of the course, the Diploma will be awarded only if the Original Degree Certificate is produced for verification at IIMC’s office," the IIMC Prospectus of last year reads.

AGE LIMIT: General Category candidates should be born on or after August 1, 1997 (Maximum 25 years as on August 1, 2022). For SC/ST/Differently abled candidates, the date of birth should be 1.8.1992 or later (maximum 30 years as on 1st August, 2022). For OBC category, date of birth should be 1.8.1994 or later (28 years as on 1st August 2022).

IIMC Entrance Test

IIMC has not released the detailed prospectus for the admissions yet. However, as per last year's prospectus, the exam pattern is as followed: For papers like EJ, HJ, RTV, and Ad & PR courses, the test will comprise 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on General Knowledge & General Aptitude including a few general questions from the field of Media & Communication carrying 100 marks. Questions will be bilingual — English & Hindi. For regional language courses, the test will comprise 100 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) on General Knowledge & General Aptitude including a few general questions from the field of Media & Communication carrying 100 marks. Questions will be in their respective regional language.