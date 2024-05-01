Advertisement

Indian Institute Mass Communication (IIMC) in New Delhi is gearing up to introduce its first-ever PG Degree (MA) Programmes starting from the academic session 2024-25. The institute will now offer MA programmes in Business Studies and Strategic Communication, marking a significant step forward in its academic offerings. Earlier this year, the University Grants Commission bestowed the prestigious title of deemed to be university upon IIMC New Delhi, further elevating its status in the educational landscape.

With the commencement of these MA programmes, IIMC Delhi aims to admit 40 students each in Business Studies and Strategic Communication streams. While more detailed information regarding the programmes and admission procedures is yet to be unveiled, the institute has assured that the relevant details will be shared soon.

The admission process for PG programmes at IIMC is conducted through the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET PG). Additionally, the institute has initiated the counselling process for PG diploma courses for the academic year 2024-25. Aspiring candidates can register for counselling and submit their preferences via the official website, iimc.admissions.nic.in. During registration, candidates will be required to furnish essential details such as their CUET PG roll number, application number, personal information, and gender.

Upon successful verification of these details with the CUET PG result data, candidates will be prompted to choose a password to complete the registration process. Subsequently, registered students can use their CUET PG Roll Number and chosen password for all subsequent logins.

Furthermore, the counselling schedule for IIMC PG diploma courses 2024 has been released. The schedule encompasses various activities, including registration, choice filling, seat allotment rounds, document verification, and commencement of classes.

Key Dates for IIMC PG Diploma Counselling 2024:

1st Round Registration, Choice Filling, One-time Payment of Registration Fee: April 30 to May 9

1st Round Choice Filling: April 30 to May 9

1st Round Choice Locking: May 8 to 9

1st Round of Seat Allotment: May 11

Online Willingness Option Submission, Document Upload, Seat Acceptance Fee Payment: May 14 to 18

1st Round Document Verification by IIMC: May 14 to 18

2nd Round of Seat Allotment: May 19 to 21

2nd Round Document Verification: May 22 to 26

3rd Round of Seat Allotment: May 28

3rd Round Document Verification: May 29 to 31

Commencement of Classes for Session 2024-25 (Tentative): August 5

With the introduction of these MA programmes and the ongoing counselling process for PG diploma courses, IIMC is poised to offer a diverse array of educational opportunities to aspiring students.