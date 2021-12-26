Last Updated:

IIT Delhi Sets Up 'Pillay Chair Professor' To Promote Quality Teaching & Research

IIT Delhi has established a 'Pillay Chair Professor' to help in promoting quality teaching, research development, and research in machine learning & VLSI.

Written By
Amrit Burman
IIT Delhi

Image: PTI


The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has established a 'Pillay Chair Professor' in the Electrical Engineering department. The newly formed chair will help in promoting quality teaching, research development, and research in machine learning, VLSI design, and sensors in the Electrical Engineering Department.

The Pillay Chair Professor has been established by an IIT Delhi alumnus Sanjay Pillay, who was a student of BTech in Electrical Engineering in the 1991 batch. Pillay wanted to honour his family as his father and brother are also alumni from the same department, and his sister is an alumna of the civil engineering department. "Sanjay Pillay who is an avid innovator, an experienced entrepreneur, and a technology leader wishes to dedicate "Pillay Chair" to his family," IIT Delhi said.

Sanjay Pillay founded Austemper Design Systems

Sanjay Pillay has a specialisation in functional safety and EDA tool development. In 2015, he founded a company named Austemper Design Systems which deals with chips. Austemper Design Systems provides software that is used to test chips' safety and provide protection from external harm caused by radiation, vibration, high temperatures, and other factors, including automotive, industrial, and aerospace applications where high reliability is a necessary factor. The company also provides tools that can also detect vulnerable areas of silicon and suggest the required changes.

Sharing his experience as an IIT Delhi student, Sanjay Pillai said the institute has played an important role in his life by shaping the person he is today. He said he would be grateful forever for the guidance, education, and experience that IIT Delhi gave him. Meanwhile, Professor V Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi, said that he was happy that Sanjay Pillay and his family were endowing this chair in the Department of Electrical Engineering. The IIT Delhi family expressed pride for Pillay, who is an alumnus and is serving as a role model for the younger generation.

(Image: PTI)

Tags: IIT Delhi, Pillay Chair Professor, machine learning
First Published:
