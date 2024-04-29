IIT JAM 2024 Counselling Registration Ends Today; Here's How to Register

Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) is set to close the counselling registration window for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2024 today, April 29. Candidates who have achieved scores equal to or higher than the JAM 2024 cut-off marks can participate in the counselling process through the official website, jam.iitm.ac.in.

Regardless of whether a candidate's name appears on the merit list for one or two test papers, they are required to submit only one fully completed Application Form. The first admission list for IIT JAM 2024, based on applications from candidates scoring above the JAM 2024 cut-off, will be issued on May 31, 2024.

Around 3,000 seats in IITs and over 2,000 seats in the Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru (IISc) will be filled up through JAM 2024 scores in the academic year 2024-25.

The counselling process for IIT JAM 2024 will consist of four rounds of admission. However, if vacancies persist, additional rounds may be conducted. Candidates receiving offers in any round are obligated to log in to the official website within the specified duration and select one of three options: (a) Accept and Freeze, (b) Accept with Upgrade, or (c) Reject and Quit.

Candidates must access the portal to check their status. Those offered seats in the First Round must log in to the Candidate Portal and select from the aforementioned options within the given period. Should vacancies remain after the initial round, a Second Admission List would be compiled.

Candidates who chose Accept and Upgrade in the previous round should log in to the portal to check their updated seat allocation. Those offered seats in the Second List must log in to the Candidate Portal and make their selection from the three options before the deadline.