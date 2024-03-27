Advertisement

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kanpur) has announced the commencement of applications for its July 2024 batches of eMasters degree programs in specialized fields including Climate Finance, Business Finance, Fintech, and Quantitative Finance. Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply for these esteemed programs before the deadline on March 31. Notably, selection into these programs will not be based on the GATE score, as per IIT Kanpur guidelines.

These eMasters degree programs, offered by the Department of Management Sciences and the Department of Economic Sciences at IIT Kanpur, are meticulously designed to meet the escalating demand for skilled talent in the finance industry. Successful candidates admitted to these programs can expect to complete their degrees within a flexible timeframe of 1 to 3 years. Highlighting the unique learning experience, the institute emphasizes that enrolled professionals will benefit from an immersive learning format, granting access to IIT Kanpur's renowned incubation cell and extensive alumni network.

Moreover, these eMasters degree programs are crafted with industry relevance in mind, facilitating seamless credit transfers for higher education pursuits such as MTech and PhD programs at IIT Kanpur, with the possibility of waiving up to 60 credits.

The curriculum of these eMasters programs encompasses a wide array of topics tailored to meet the dynamic needs of the finance sector. For instance, the eMasters in Financial Technology and Management blend fintech with traditional finance principles, equipping students with comprehensive knowledge. The eMasters in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management focuses on honing risk management skills through rigorous research and practical training. Similarly, the eMasters in Business Finance delves into crucial aspects of finance and economics. Lastly, the eMasters in Climate Finance and Sustainability provides specialized training in carbon management and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) considerations, addressing the growing need for sustainability-focused financial expertise.

Highlighting the promising prospects of the finance industry, IIT Kanpur underscores the significant growth trajectory projected for the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector in India. The institute cites estimations indicating a rise from USD 59.66 billion in 2023 to USD 66.61 billion in 2024 for the BFSI sector, indicating ample opportunities for skilled professionals.

Candidates keen on exploring these exciting eMasters degree programs can visit the official websites provided for each program to access detailed information and initiate their applications. With these programs, IIT Kanpur continues its legacy of offering cutting-edge educational opportunities that bridge academic excellence with industry relevance, empowering the next generation of finance professionals.