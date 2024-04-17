Advertisement

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) has joined hands with two esteemedbg7i German universities - RWTH Aachen (RWTH) and TU Dresden (TUD) - along with AIT, Bangkok, and UNU-FLORES to introduce a pioneering Joint Master's Program (JMP) focusing on 'Water Security and Global Change'.

This innovative program offers enrolled students the opportunity to move seamlessly between the three universities. Beginning their academic journey at IIT Madras, students will spend at least one semester at TUD and RWTH, with the flexibility to undertake their Master's thesis at their university of choice.



The application deadline for this program is April 30, 2024, with classes for the inaugural batch commencing on July 29, 2024. Interested candidates can apply through the following link: https://abcd-centre.org/master-program/

Insight from Professors:



Speaking on the significance of this initiative, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, emphasized the importance of nurturing a global perspective among students to address Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Prof. Raghunathan Rengaswamy, Dean (Global Engagement), IITM, underscored the institution's commitment to enhancing international academic collaborations, highlighting this program's unique opportunity for Indian and international students.



Program Details:

This comprehensive program offers interdisciplinary research and studies, equipping students with the skills to tackle water security challenges and climate adaptation on a global scale. Indian and international students with specified engineering backgrounds are eligible to apply.



Internships and master's theses will be closely aligned with industry, government agencies, and NGOs, combining the expertise of all partner institutes to serve regional, national, and international stakeholders.

Prof. Holger Schüttrumpf from RWTH Aachen and Prof. Jürgen Stamm from TU Dresden emphasized the urgency of climate adaptation and the role of future leaders in Climate Adaptation Science.



I2MP Program at IIT Madras:

Additionally, IIT Madras offers various programs for international students, including International Interdisciplinary Master's degree programs (I2MP) exclusively tailored for foreign students. These interdisciplinary degrees cater to highly motivated international students keen on pursuing research-based master's theses.



Eligible international candidates can apply for admission to the I2MP program. Further details are available at https://ge.iitm.ac.in/I2MP/#popular-programs.